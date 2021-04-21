Bowers & Wilkins launch pair of premium true wireless headphones

Now the norm, true wireless headphones come in all shapes, sizes, prices, and audio quality. Bowers & Wilkins has just added a pair of premium true wireless headphones to the mix: the PI7 and PI5. Both are engineered “for a high-performance audio experience wherever life takes you.”

The Bowers & Wilkins PI7 and PI5 true wireless headphones were developed by the same team that worked on the company’s 800 Series Diamond loudspeakers found in Abbey Road Studios. As a result, the new premium earbuds boast industry-leading engineering and design. The result is the same signature sound quality that audiophiles and music lovers expect from the company.

“We are excited to be venturing into the True Wireless category with our new headphones. It’s long been our philosophy, established by our founder John Bowers, that we would only enter a new category if we believed that we could set a new standard for audio performance in that space. With PI7 and PI5, we truly believe we have achieved that.” Geoff Edwards, Brand President, Bowers & Wilkins

Both models can be configured using the company’s companion app. A one-button user interface supports Siri or Google Assistant and multiple source devices can be wireless paired to either model.

The Bowers & Wilkens PI7 premium true wireless headphones.

Key features of the PI7 premium true wireless headphones include:

True 24-bit audio connection gives superior audio quality so you can listen to your favourite music and movies the way they are meant to be heard.

Strong Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive wireless transmission finds the best possible connection between your earbuds and listening device.

Dual Hybrid Drive headphone units work just like high-performance speakers to create a rich and immersive sound.

Quad amps and advanced DSP ensure exceptional control, superlative dynamics and deep, accurate bass.

Wireless charging case comes with a Quick Charge function that gives you another 2 hours of battery life after just 15-minutes of charge time, compatible with any wireless charging pad.

The 6-Mic Array ensures each high-performance earbud benefits from three separate microphones that guarantee that your calls are always crystal clear.

Audio Retransmission Case is an industry-first Smartcase that doubles as a unique retransmission system for in-flight entertainment or some gaming systems.

Adaptive Noise Cancellation that automatically adjusts to your environment.

Available in Charcoal and White colors.

The Bowers & Wilkens PI5 premium true wireless headphones.

Key features of the PI5 premium true wireless headphones include:

TWS+ technology for high-quality earbud-to-earbud synchronization.

Qualcomm aptX audio supports wireless transmission for high quality audio playback.

Advanced Active Noise Cancellation.

Two built-in microphones for high quality calls.

Wireless charging case and Quick Charge support with 24-hours+ of battery life, with a Quick Charge function that gives you another 2 hours of battery-life after just 15-minutes of charge time, compatible with any wireless charging pad.

Available in Charcoal and White colors.

Specifications of both models include:

Feature PI7 PI5 Technical features • True 24-bit audio connection

• 2-way drive unit design

• High performance DSP

• Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX Adaptive technology

• Adaptive ANC

• Audio retransmission from charge case

• Wireless and USB-C charging

• Fast charging support • TrueWireless+ Technology

• Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX

• Active Noise Cancelling

• Wireless and USB-C charging

• Fast Charging Support Wearing style True Wireless in-ear headphones Bluetooth codecs aptX Adpative, aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, aptX Classic, AAC, SBC aptX, AAC, SBC Bluetooth profiles A2DP V1.3.1, AVRCP v1.6.1, HFP v1.7.1, HSP v1.2, BLE GATT Frequency band Tx/Rx mode: 2402MH to 2480MHz, ISM band RF power output <10.0 dBm Drive units 9.2mm Dynamic Drive Unit with Balanced Armature Drive Unit 9.2mm Dynamic Drive Unit Microphone Three microphones for calls and Adaptive ANC (per earbud) Two microphones for calls and Adaptive ANC (per earbud) Frequency range 10Hz – 20kHz Distortion <0.3% (1kHz/10mW) Battery type Rechargeable Lithium Polymer Battery life • Up to 4 hours for earbuds

• Additional 16 hours from charge case

• Total 20 hours • Up to 4.5 hours for earbuds

• Additional 20 hours from charge case

• Total 24.5 hours Fast charge 15 minute charge for 2 hours battery life Wireless charge support Yes Waterproof IP54 (earbuds only) Inputs Bluetooth In-box accessories • 20cm USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable

• 20cm USB-C to USB-C charging cable

• Small/medium/large ear tips • 20cm USB-C to USB-C charging cable

• Small/medium/large ear tips Dimensions (charge case) 60mm x 28mm x 57mm Weight • 7g per earbud

• 61g charge case

• 75g combined • 7g per earbud

• 47g charge case

• 61g combined

The PI7 True Wireless and PI5 True Wireless headphones are available from www.bowerswilkins.com starting today for US$399 and $249 respectively.

What do you think about the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 and PI5 premium true wireless headphones? Will you be splurging for a pair? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter, or MeWe.