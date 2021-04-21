Content from Roku’s Quibi acquisition re-branded as “Roku Originals”

Back in January, Roku acquired Quibi. Today they’ve announced that Quibi content will be launching on the Roku Channel as “Roku Originals” in May. The company also announced that more than 75 originals, including 12 unreleased ones, will be launching this year on the channel.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With more than 25,000 free movies and series, Roku Originals will bring “bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood.” The Roku Channel is currently available on Roku streaming players and Roku TV models produced by TCL, Hisense, Sharp, RCA, Westinghouse, and Sanyo.

“Every day, millions of viewers turn to The Roku Channel to find quality programming they love. We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand – it’s relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth. The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.” Sweta Patel, Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, at Roku

It’s unknown at this point how Quibi content will be delivered on the Roku Channel as it was originally developed for horizontal mobile viewing. It will definitely be interesting to see how the content translates to a landscape orientation. On that note, maybe it’s time to pick up a rotating TV!

What do you think about Roku re-branding Quibi content as “Roku Originals?” What original content would you like to see come from Roku in the future? Let us know on Twitter, or MeWe.