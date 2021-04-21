Vari announces affordable Portable Laptop Stand that fits in a backpack

Standing desks are becoming the norm in many offices and homes. As more people work from home and at a desk, it is important to take a break from sitting, and the standing desk helps with this. Now, Vari has announced a way to take your standing desk with you with the Vari Portable Laptop Stand.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Vari is pitching the Portable Laptop Stand to road warriors, coffee shop creatives, digital nomads, and mobile mavens. This new stand costs US$125 and can fold up and fit into your backpack, and weighs in at just 2.4 pounds. The Portable Laptop Stand is perfect for working from home, especially in apartments or smaller spaces. It’s straightforward to use – you pop it up on your desk, kitchen table, or counter and place your laptop on top. When you’re done, the stand folds flat. It’s ergonomically designed so you can actually type at your laptop while standing.

The stand comes fully assembled and ready to use out of the box. It’s made of strong, high-quality aluminum and will hold pretty much any laptop. Here’s what Vari’s press release had to say:

“This is an ideal solution for people on the go. Work from the neighborhood café, hop on a Zoom call at a local coffee shop, or catch up on emails at the airport before a flight. It gives you choice about where you work and how you work,” said Dr. Kelly Starrett, coach, physical therapist, author, and speaker. “The Portable Laptop Stand lets you reconfigure your environment instantaneously, so you can have more movement throughout your day.” “We took a human-centered design approach, which is about putting yourself into the shoes of the person you’re creating for,” said David Patton, vice president of product design, Vari. “We spoke to people who were working from home and professionals who were traveling a lot. We talked to students going from class to class. And we developed a quick, convenient, and lightweight product with all of them in mind.” Vari

You can check out the new Vari desk on the company’s website. MSRP is US$125, and the desk is also available on Amazon.

