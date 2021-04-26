Reverb suffers data breach unknown in size or impact

Reverb is a great place to find good deals on used and even new instruments. Many small music stores have taken to Reverb as another source of revenue as small stores continue to lose to online shops like Amazon. The site is basically like eBay or Swappa in that anyone can list an item for sale.

There is no bidding process, but some sellers may use the “Make An Offer” feature, allowing buyers to offer the seller a price below their asking price. At this point, the seller can accept the offer or reject it. If the seller accepts the offer, then the buyer is obligated to purchase the item.

Reverb was founded by David Kalt, who ended up selling the company to Etsy in 2019. Many users were nervous that the site might turn into an Etsy clone, but thus far, it has mostly remained the same, with a few aesthetic changes.

It seems the company has been hit with a data breach that included names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails. This information was publicly accessible for a “short period of time.” Reverb does not say how much data was accessible or its impact on its users. This is the company’s press release in full:

We take our users’ privacy and security very seriously. Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to inform you that Reverb recently became aware of an issue relating to user contact information. At this time, we believe that contact information, including name, address, phone number, and email, was publicly accessible for a short period of time. We do not have reason to believe that any of this information has been misused, nor do we believe that password or payment information were involved. As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately worked to resolve it. We conducted an investigation of the situation to determine what happened and are taking steps to prevent something like this from happening again. As a general reminder, we recommend that you change your Reverb password on a regular basis. If you’d like to update your password you can do so easily from your Account Settings page. Your trust is important to us, and we are committed to improving our safety procedures to keep your information secure. Thank you for being a part of the Reverb community. Reverb

Interestingly, Reverb points to change your password as a general reminder and not as a suggested action. It will be interesting to see if the company releases any more information on the matter. In the meantime, change your password.

