The new Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable packs in the features and stays slim and light

Dell has been stepping up its game over the past few years and producing some really great devices. Even the company’s non-XPS lineups have seen improvements. The Dell Latitude line of laptops is one lineup that Dell is paying more attention to.

The new Dell Latitude 7320 detachable is a good example of the company taking this line more seriously. The 7320 runs on the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors up to the i7 vPro and comes with 16GB of RAM onboard. The Intel Iris X controls graphics, and the display is FHD+ with a generous 500 nit brightness.

There are several options for storage; all of them are M.2 NVMe Class 35 drives and run from 128GB to 1TB. There are docking options, and power is supplied through a Type-C adapter. Ports and slots include Thunderbolt 4, AUX port, uSIM option, and SmartCard reader. The uSIM gives the Dell Latitude 7320 4G LTE capability, which is run through a Snapdragon x20 LTE-A chip.

Here’s a brief and quick rundown of the technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 7320:

Input: Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Single Pointing Spill Resistant Backlit Travel Keyboard (optional, sold separately) 10-Finger Touch Display Mircosoft ® Precision Clickpad Latitude 7320 Detachable Stylus Pen (optional, sold separately)

Sensors: Gyroscope, eCompass/Magnetometer, Accelerometer, GPS (via WWAN Card only), Ambient Light Sensor, Power on with Kickstand open

Systems Management: Intel ® vPro™ Technology (optional, requires Intel WiFi ® Link WLAN and a vPro compatible processor), Dell Client Command Suite available (dell.com/ command), Factory Installed

Warranty and Service: Limited Hardware Warranty 4 Standard 1 year Mail-in Service after Remote Diagnosis optional 2, 3, 4 and 5 year hardware warranty extensions and 3-5 year Dell ProSupport contracts available

Peripheral Ecosystem: Latitude 7320 Detachable Active Pen, Latitude 7320 Detachable Travel Keyboard, Dell Dock WD19, Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TB, Dell Pro Stereo Headset UC350, Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter, Dell Commercial Grade Case for Latitude 7200 2-in-1, Dell Premier Backpack, Dell Premier Briefcase,

Technical Specifications: Dell Premier Slim Backpack, Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse KM717, Dell Premier Wireless Mouse WM527, Dell 34 Curved Monitor P3418HW, Dell UltraSharp 24 Ultrathin Monitor U2419H, Dell UltraSharp 27 Ultrathin Monitor U2719D, Dell Notebook Power Bank Plus USB C 65Wh, Dell Dual Monitor Stand

What began as “work-from-home” has evolved, for the moment, to “work-from-anywhere.” I think we can all agree that sounds much better than where we started, doesn’t it? What’s most exciting about this evolution is that it goes beyond the idea of “work.” We are living in a “do from anywhere” world – one where we’re not pinned down to any one location for any one activity, where collaboration or connection happens in many forms and from anywhere. We’ve designed our Latitude PCs for this new world, and while there is so much to consider, we’re doubling down on our investments in connectivity, collaboration, sustainability, and security initiatives to enable different use cases. Designed for mobile professionals that are driven to grow their business and want a thin and light device, (think executives, real estate agents, business consultants, and sales reps), the new Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is sleek, lightweight, and ready to support your “do-from-anywhere” day. Dell

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is available today on Dell’s website, starting at $1,549.00.

