Go lighter or extra battery life with the Razer Orochi V2 mobile gaming mouse

With gaming laptops becoming smaller and more portable, as well as more options for gaming on the go with streaming services, there’s a market for smaller, lightweight mobile gaming mice. The Razer Orochi V2 is one such wireless mobile gaming mouse that lasts over 900 hours on a single AA battery or can cut some weight using an AAA battery instead.

With a hybrid battery slot, the Orochi V2 lasts over 900 hours in Bluetooth mode, or up to 425 hours using Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for a faster, lag-free connection. With Razer multi-device support, users can connect the Orochi V2 and a compatible Razer keyboard with a single USB dongle. Weighing less than 60 grams without batteries, those wishing for an even lighter mouse can use a AAA battery instead.

“Gamers shouldn’t have to sacrifice performance for the sake of portability. The Orochi V2 uses state-of-the-art gaming-grade components combined with unique lightweight design features, making it the ideal portable gaming mouse.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit

Its symmetrical design allows for different grip styles — claw, palm, or fingertip. The mouse is designed to provide a solid grip with a raised back arch for a secure palm fit, offering less fatigue with extended use. In addition, the hybrid battery slot is optimally position for balanced weight distribution. This wireless mobile gaming mouse also features 2nd-gen Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches, gold-plated contact points with a lifespan of up to 60 million clicks, 100% PTFE mouse feet, and an ultra-responsive 5G advanced optical sensor.

Users can use an AA battery for longer battery life or an AAA battery for a lighter weight.

Features of the Razer Orochi V2 include:

Approximate size: 108mm (Length) x 60mm (Width) x 38mm (Height)

Approximate weight: <60g / <2.2oz (mass centralized)

Symmetrical right-handed design

Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology with dual-device support on single dongle

Dual-mode wireless (2.4GHz and BLE)

Battery life: Up to 425 hours (2.4Ghz), 950 hours (BLE) with included Lithium AA battery

2nd-gen Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches rated for 60M clicks

AA/AAA battery slot (only one type at a time)

Six independently programmable buttons

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

True 18,000 DPI 5G optical sensor with 99.4% resolution accuracy

Up to 450 inches per second (IPS) / 40 G acceleration

Undyed PTFE mouse-feet

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)

On-board DPI and keymap storage

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Some of the Razer Customs designs available for the Razer Orochi V2 mobile gaming mouse.

Available in black or white, the Razer Orochi V2 can be customized with over 100 different designs, as well as personalization options, through Razer Customs. The regular editions retail for US$69.99, while the Customs Editions run for $89.99. Those looking to level up their gaming can also pick up some of Razer’s new Universal Grip Tape, which you can use for the mouse, keyboards, controllers, and more. Stay tuned for our full review coming soon here at Techaeris!

