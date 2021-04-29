Huawei FreeBuds 4i now available in Canada with free Band 4 Pro for limited time

We recently reviewed the Huawei FreeBuds 3i and were suitably impressed given the price. The company has just launched the FreeBuds 4i true wireless earbuds in Canada, with long battery life, lower latency, and lighter weight. If you purchase a pair before May 9th, you’ll be able to score a free Huawei Band 4 Pro fitness band as well!

Huawei managed to pack a high-density battery while making the new earbuds even lighter than before, coming in at a mere 36.5g. Each earbud lasts up to 10 hours with ANC off or 7.5 hours with ANC enabled and up to 22-hours with the included charging case. The FreeBuds 4i also charges faster than its predecessors, getting up to 4 hours of battery life instead of one on a quick 10-minute charge. With on-ear touch controls, the ANC is easily toggled between on, awareness mode, and off to allow users to hear their surroundings without removing the earbuds.

Compact in shape, Huawei put the FreeBuds 4i through thousands of comfort tests to ensure long-term wearing comfort. On the audio side, these earbuds have 10mm dynamic drivers and a “PEEK+PU” polymer composite diaphragm. This setup provides a rich, dynamic response with high sensitivity, allowing for more detailed music listening. The placement of the noise cancellation microphones also offers up better wind noise reduction. In addition, Huawei has reduced the latency from 490ms to 186ms for faster response and less audio lag.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i true wireless earbuds are available in white or black.

The suggested Canadian retail price of FreeBuds 4i is CA$138.99. It will be available in white and black at selected Canadian retailers, including Costco, Staples, Amazon, Memory Express, Newegg, TSC, and others. From April 29th to May 9th, you can get a free HUAWEI Band 4 Pro (CA$99 value) when purchasing the FreeBuds 4i.

Be sure to check back next week for our full review!

What do you think about the Huawei FreeBuds 4i? Are you going to be picking one up with the free Band 4 Pro gift before May 9th? Let us know on Twitter, or MeWe.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.