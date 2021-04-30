Now playing on Plex May 2021: Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Big Top Pee-Wee, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Plex has created an awesome destination that’s all things entertainment called The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex May 2021 addition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into May 2021!

Now Playing On Plex May 2021

Days in New York

Beyond the Black Rainbow

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Bridget Jones’s Baby

The Devil’s Rejects

Fire in the Sky

House of Sand and Fog

I Melt with You

Kill Me Three Times

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legend of Hercules

Let the Right One In

Man on Wire

Martyrs

Ong Bak: The Thai Warrior

The Perfect Score

Permanent

Skiptrace

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sky Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Vanishing on 7 th Street

Street War

Warrior

Still Streaming on Plex in May 2021

Cube

2:22

13

31

22 Bullets

3 rd Rock from the Sun

Rock from the Sun 99 Homes

A Little Bit of Heaven

A Walk in the Woods

Ace in the Hole

After.Life

Afternoon Delight

Alan Partridge

All is Bright

Alone in the Dark

American Pastoral

And Soon the Darkness

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

Are You Here

Arthur and the Invisibles

Arthur Newman

Battle in Seattle

Battle Royale

Bernie

Better Watch Out

The Big Bird Cage

Big Fan

Black Sheep

Bleeding Steel

Blitz

Blow Dry

Blue Steel

Bobby

The Brass Teapot

Breakdown

Breakin’ All the Rules

Bronson

Brooklyn’s Finest

The Brothers Bloom

But I’m a Cheerleader

Cagefighter

Cake

Candy

Cashback

Catch .44

Child 44

Class of 1999

Clerks II

Coherence

Compliance

The Congress

Cooties

The Cotton Club

The Crazies

Cube

Hobo with a Shotgun

Dance Flick

Dark Crimes

The Dead Zone

Deadfall

Dear White People

Death Proof

Derailed

The Descent

Detachment

Diary of the Dead

Digging for Fire

DOA: Dead or Alive

Doc Martin

The Duchess

Eden Lake

Edison

Exposed

Falcon Rising

The Fall

The Falling

Femme Fatale

Find Me Guilty

Flawless

Flight 7500

Flyboys

Formula 51

Four Lions

Frailty

Frank

Freeway

Future World

The Ghost and the Darkness

Ginger Snaps

Girl Most Likely

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Glory Daze

God Bless America

Going Overboard

Grand Isle

Grand Piano

Grave Encounters

The Great Buck Howard

A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints

Gun Shy

Halloween II

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Head of State

Hesher

High Rise

Highlander

Highlander: The Series

Hobo with a Shotgun

Pawn Shop Chronicles

The Hole

The Homesman

The Hour

House of 1000 Corpses

The Hunter

I Am Not Your Negro

I Give it a Year

I Saw the Devil

I See You

I Spit On Your Grave

The Illusionist

In Hell

In the Blood

The Infiltrator

Jo Nesbo’s Headhunters

Joe

Juliet, Naked

Kicking & Screaming

Kin

King of New York

Knight of Cups

Labor Pains

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Lance Chance Harvey

Leaves of Grass

Lethal Eviction

The Lifeguard

The Limey

Lionheart

A Little Bit of Heaven

A Long Way Down

Love the Coopers

Low Down

Mad Money

Maggie

The Magic of Belle Isle

The Maiden Heist

The Man From Earth

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

The Matador

Melancholia

The Messenger

The Mexican

Middle Men

Midsomer Murders

Misconduct

Monster

Monsters

Mothers and Daughters

Mr. Church

Murdoch Mysteries

My Best Friend’s Girl

Mystery Team

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The New Daughter

Night Catches Us

Night Moves

The Ninth Gate

Our Kind of Traitor

The Overnight

P2

Palo Alto

The Paperboy

Pawn Shop Chronicles

We Need To Talk About Kevin

Peacock

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Pootie Tang

Precious Cargo

Prince Avalanche

The Prince

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women

Project A2

The Proposition

Pulse

Puncture

Reclaim

Red Cliff

Redirected

Replicant

Resurrecting the Champ

A Royal Affair

Rules of Engagement

Seeking Justice

Serious Moonlight

Shadow Dancer

Shattered

Short Term 12

Silent Rage

Solace

Song to Song

Soul Men

StartUp

Strangerland

Struck by Lightning

Sue Thomas: FB Eye

Superhero Movie

Teeth

Ten Thousand Saints

Tenderness

Texas Killing Fields

Third Star

Trailer Park Boys: The Movie

Train to Busan

Traitor

Transsiberian

The Triangle

Turbo Kid

The Two Faces of January

Two Lovers

V/H/S

Vengeance: A Love Story

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Violet & Daisy

The Void

W

The Warlords

The Way of the Gun

We Need to Talk About Kevin

What Just Happened

Yoga Hosers

Zeroville

Catch Before it Leaves Plex in May 2021

Sin City

The Accused

Against the Ropes

American Heist

Ask the Dust

Black Death

Black Snake Moan

Bride & Prejudice

Cell

Chinatown

Drinking Buddies

Empire State

Evolution

ExistenZ

Extraction

Fire with Fire

Gallipoli

The Importance of Being Earnest

Journey to the West

A Kind of Murder

Mean Machine

A Mighty Heart

Monster Trucks

A Most Wanted Man

Mr. Nobody

Nobody’s Fool

Private Parts

The Ruins

The Saint

Sin City

Soul Survivors

Touchy Feely

The Trust

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Weather Man

Wild Card

