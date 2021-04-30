Now playing on Plex May 2021: Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Big Top Pee-Wee, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Plex has created an awesome destination that’s all things entertainment called The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex May 2021 addition.
Estimated reading time: 5 minutes
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into May 2021!
Now Playing On Plex May 2021
- Days in New York
- Beyond the Black Rainbow
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Black Sunday
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Fire in the Sky
- House of Sand and Fog
- I Melt with You
- Kill Me Three Times
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Legend of Hercules
- Let the Right One In
- Man on Wire
- Martyrs
- Ong Bak: The Thai Warrior
- The Perfect Score
- Permanent
- Skiptrace
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
- Sky Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
- Vanishing on 7th Street
- War
- Warrior
Still Streaming on Plex in May 2021
Cube
- 2:22
- 13
- 31
- 22 Bullets
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- 99 Homes
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- A Walk in the Woods
- Ace in the Hole
- After.Life
- Afternoon Delight
- Alan Partridge
- All is Bright
- Alone in the Dark
- American Pastoral
- And Soon the Darkness
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
- Are You Here
- Arthur and the Invisibles
- Arthur Newman
- Battle in Seattle
- Battle Royale
- Bernie
- Better Watch Out
- The Big Bird Cage
- Big Fan
- Black Sheep
- Bleeding Steel
- Blitz
- Blow Dry
- Blue Steel
- Bobby
- The Brass Teapot
- Breakdown
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- Bronson
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- The Brothers Bloom
- But I’m a Cheerleader
- Cagefighter
- Cake
- Candy
- Cashback
- Catch .44
- Child 44
- Class of 1999
- Clerks II
- Coherence
- Compliance
- The Congress
- Cooties
- The Cotton Club
- The Crazies
- Cube
Hobo with a Shotgun
- Dance Flick
- Dark Crimes
- The Dead Zone
- Deadfall
- Dear White People
- Death Proof
- Derailed
- The Descent
- Detachment
- Diary of the Dead
- Digging for Fire
- DOA: Dead or Alive
- Doc Martin
- The Duchess
- Eden Lake
- Edison
- Exposed
- Falcon Rising
- The Fall
- The Falling
- Femme Fatale
- Find Me Guilty
- Flawless
- Flight 7500
- Flyboys
- Formula 51
- Four Lions
- Frailty
- Frank
- Freeway
- Future World
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Ginger Snaps
- Girl Most Likely
- Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Glory Daze
- God Bless America
- Going Overboard
- Grand Isle
- Grand Piano
- Grave Encounters
- The Great Buck Howard
- A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
- Gun Shy
- Halloween II
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Head of State
- Hesher
- High Rise
- Highlander
- Highlander: The Series
- Hobo with a Shotgun
Pawn Shop Chronicles
- The Hole
- The Homesman
- The Hour
- House of 1000 Corpses
- The Hunter
- I Am Not Your Negro
- I Give it a Year
- I Saw the Devil
- I See You
- I Spit On Your Grave
- The Illusionist
- In Hell
- In the Blood
- The Infiltrator
- Jo Nesbo’s Headhunters
- Joe
- Juliet, Naked
- Kicking & Screaming
- Kin
- King of New York
- Knight of Cups
- Labor Pains
- Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
- Lance Chance Harvey
- Leaves of Grass
- Lethal Eviction
- The Lifeguard
- The Limey
- Lionheart
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- A Long Way Down
- Love the Coopers
- Low Down
- Mad Money
- Maggie
- The Magic of Belle Isle
- The Maiden Heist
- The Man From Earth
- The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
- The Matador
- Melancholia
- The Messenger
- The Mexican
- Middle Men
- Midsomer Murders
- Misconduct
- Monster
- Monsters
- Mothers and Daughters
- Mr. Church
- Murdoch Mysteries
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- Mystery Team
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- The New Daughter
- Night Catches Us
- Night Moves
- The Ninth Gate
- Our Kind of Traitor
- The Overnight
- P2
- Palo Alto
- The Paperboy
- Pawn Shop Chronicles
We Need To Talk About Kevin
- Peacock
- Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
- Pootie Tang
- Precious Cargo
- Prince Avalanche
- The Prince
- Professor Marston & The Wonder Women
- Project A2
- The Proposition
- Pulse
- Puncture
- Reclaim
- Red Cliff
- Redirected
- Replicant
- Resurrecting the Champ
- A Royal Affair
- Rules of Engagement
- Seeking Justice
- Serious Moonlight
- Shadow Dancer
- Shattered
- Short Term 12
- Silent Rage
- Solace
- Song to Song
- Soul Men
- StartUp
- Strangerland
- Struck by Lightning
- Sue Thomas: FB Eye
- Superhero Movie
- Teeth
- Ten Thousand Saints
- Tenderness
- Texas Killing Fields
- Third Star
- Trailer Park Boys: The Movie
- Train to Busan
- Traitor
- Transsiberian
- The Triangle
- Turbo Kid
- The Two Faces of January
- Two Lovers
- V/H/S
- Vengeance: A Love Story
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
- Violet & Daisy
- The Void
- W
- The Warlords
- The Way of the Gun
- We Need to Talk About Kevin
- What Just Happened
- Yoga Hosers
- Zeroville
Catch Before it Leaves Plex in May 2021
Sin City
- The Accused
- Against the Ropes
- American Heist
- Ask the Dust
- Black Death
- Black Snake Moan
- Bride & Prejudice
- Cell
- Chinatown
- Drinking Buddies
- Empire State
- Evolution
- ExistenZ
- Extraction
- Fire with Fire
- Gallipoli
- The Importance of Being Earnest
- Journey to the West
- A Kind of Murder
- Mean Machine
- A Mighty Heart
- Monster Trucks
- A Most Wanted Man
- Mr. Nobody
- Nobody’s Fool
- Private Parts
- The Ruins
- The Saint
- Sin City
- Soul Survivors
- Touchy Feely
- The Trust
- The War of the Worlds (1953)
- The Weather Man
- Wild Card
What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for May 2021? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Let us know on our social media channels, or you can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.