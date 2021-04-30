SCOSCHE announces the PowerUp 600 jump starter, power bank, and flashlight

SCOSCHE – (pronounced skōsh/skohsh) Industries has announced their new portable Flashlight/Jump Starter/Power Bank, the PowerUp 600. Now, I am a big fan of portable jump starters, and I think everyone should have one in their car.

These portable jump starters can be a lifesaver, and they are far easier to use than dealing with someone jumping your car with theirs. I’ve had a basic jump starter in my wife’s van for several years, and while I’ve only used it twice, I was glad it was there.

This new SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 combines a power bank and jump starter and brings a very nice and large flashlight, which can be helpful in roadside emergencies.

Able to charge both gas and diesel engines, the SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 (PBJF600) will start cars, trucks, boats, ATVs/UTVs, and more. It has ample power to jump-start gas engines up to 5.0 liters/ V8 or diesel engines up to 2.0 liters. Its 600 Amp high-capacity Lithium-Ion battery has a four battery-cell design that holds a charge for up to six months.

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

The Spark-Free 6-Point Safety Protection System protects your vehicle and jump starter from: overheating, overcurrent, overcharging, over-discharging, short circuits, and reverse connection. Anyone can safely jump-start their vehicle in three easy steps: Connect red clamp to + and black clamp to – terminals. Start the vehicle. Remove the clamps. That’s it! The SCOSCHE PBJF600 is rated IP65 Waterproof, with the rear cap closed, and the 300 Lumen LED flashlight has four modes, including SOS. The Flashlight/Jump Starter/Power Bank kit comes with: charging clamps and cables, a car adapter and charging cable, and a protective storage case. It comes pre-charged to make a thoughtful ready-to-go gift. It will be available in Spring 2021 at an MSRP of $99.99.

