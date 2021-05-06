All-new Turtle Beach Recon 500 boasts 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers

Turtle Beach, known for its gaming headsets and accessories, has announced the all-new Recon 500 wired gaming headset with 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers and AccuTune wood composite-injected earcups.

The all-new 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers from Turtle Beach aim to separate high and low frequencies for “ultra-detailed gaming audio across a massive soundstage.” With AccuTune wood composite-injected earcups, the new Recon 500 headset offers up realistic sound stage imaging enhanced acoustics. The company’s TruSpeak noise-cancelling mic brings the reliable, clear, pro-level communication Turtle Beach fans have come to rely on.

“With our all-new, patented Eclipse™ Dual Drivers, Turtle Beach is once again first-to-market with groundbreaking gaming audio technology that makes the Recon 500 one of the best sounding headsets. The Recon 500delivers some of the most impressive engineering advances our Recon series gaming headsets have ever achieved. It redefines what gamers will expect in a headset at this price point, offering an innovative design, masterful audio performance, and plush comfort.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

Key features of the Recon 500 gaming headset include:

TURTLE BEACH 60MM ECLIPSE™ DUAL DRIVERS: Patented, industry-first dual drivers are designed with separate chambers that control low and high frequencies for vastly improved audio detail over a conventional driver. The larger 60mm size produces a massive soundstage for an ultra-realistic gaming experience.

The Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired gaming headset is available in Arctic Camo or Black.

The new wired gaming headset is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices with 3.5mm audio jacks. Available in Black or Arctic Camo, it is now available for pre-order for US$79.99 from Turtle Beach. It is expected to ship in North America on May 30th and in Europe on June 18th.

Last Updated on May 6, 2021.