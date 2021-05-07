Protect your home against water leaks with Phyn Smart Water Sensor

It’s been a few years since we reviewed the Phyn Plus, a decent-sized unit that detects water leaks but requires a plumber to install. While it works great, you may not want to modify your existing water system, or you may be renting a house or apartment where you can’t do so. Enter the new Phyn Smart Water Sensor, a compact device that helps you safeguard your home against water damage in hard-to-reach, leak-prone areas.

With up to two-year battery life, the Phyn Smart Water Sensor can be easily installed by your fridge, washing machine, water heater, sump pump, or other locations where flooding may occur. When the sensor comes in contact with moisture, users will get a text message, a push notification from the Phyn app, and the device will trigger an alarm with flashing LEDs.

“At Phyn, we want to make it as simple as possible for people to protect their homes from the crippling effects and high cost of water damage. From the Phyn Plus, our professional whole-home monitoring system, to the DIY Phyn Smart Water Assistant, and the newly released Smart Water Sensor, our broad range of products makes it accessible for all homeowners to start taking proactive measures to secure their homes.” Ryan Kim, CEO of Phyn

While it can be used without, the new water sensor can also shut off the water in your house when paired with the Phyn Plus, preventing further damage depending on the case. In addition, the sensor can be used with the Phyn Water Sensor Extension Node and the Phyn Water Sensor Cable. The Extension Node is useful for tight, narrow arrows like under a washing machine. The Sensor Cable, on the other hand, extends the detection area by up to 12′ (if three are combined) and sends an alert if any part of the cable gets wet. The Phyn Water Sensor can also alert homeowners when it detects high humidity or low temperatures.

Key features of the Phyn Smart Water Sensor include:

Immediate Alerts: When the Smart Water Sensor comes in contact with water, users are notified by an audible alarm and an LED light, as well as notifications via SMS and the Phyn app.

Customizable temperature and humidity alerts: The Smart Water Sensor can detect freezing temperatures and potentially damaging high and low humidity levels. Users can also view the temperature and humidity history within the Phyn app.

Easy setup: The device connects via WiFi to a home’s existing network and uses the free Phyn app for setup and monitoring. No subscription fees or additional hubs required.

2-Year Battery Life: Users can receive up to two years of battery life by customizing settings in the Phyn app and are alerted when it’s time to change the batteries.

Works with Phyn Plus: When connected to the Phyn Plus, users can shut off the water if the sensor detects leakage.

Smart Accessories: For hard-to-reach areas or under appliances, homeowners can increase the area of protection of the Smart Water Sensor by connecting to the Phyn Water Sensor Extension Node or Phyn Water Sensor Cable.

The Phyn Smart Water Sensor (MSRP $39.99), Extension Node (MSRP $9.99) and Sensor Cable ($25.99) are now available on Phyn.com, BestBuy.com, BestBuy.ca, and HomeDepot.com. The Smart Water Sensor will be available in a two-pack (MSRP $74.99) exclusively at Best Buy later this Spring and a three-pack (MSRP $99.99), available everywhere, later this Spring.

