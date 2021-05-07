HYPER releases three Google-certified Chromebook USB-C hubs and docks

USB-C hubs and docking stations are a must-have for laptops these days, even more so for Chromebooks. While many hubs do work with the lightweight laptops running Google’s operating system, there are Google-certified ones as well. HYPER, known for its mobile accessories, has announced three new Google-certified Chromebook USB-C docking stations and hubs.

These three new hubs have gone through “stringent” Google testing and “are certified to work seamlessly with your Chromebook.” The HyperDrive USB-C hub and docking station also support automatic firmware updates through Chrome OS and are even Windows and Mac compatible. Check out what HYPER has to say about the new mobile docking stations and hub, which will be available in August of this year.

14-port USB-C Docking Station for Chromebook

Enterprise level USB-C dock with amazing array of I/O for the professional user at work or at home.

Features At A Glance

Supports dual 4K 60Hz or triple 4K 30Hz video output

Triple USB-A 10Gbps and dual USB-C 10Gbps ports

85W USB-C Power Delivery to Chromebook

Kensington Security Slot

Optional vertical stand and VEGA mount

Ports: 2 x HDMI 4K60Hz, 2 x DP 4K60Hz, USB-C 4K60Hz 10Gbps, USB-C 10Gbps, USB-C Upstream PD 65W, 3 x USB-A 10Gbps, 2 x USB-A 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm Audio Jack, DC 135W

Dimensions: 210 x 80 x 28mm / 8.27” x 3.15” x 1.1”

Weight: 272g / 9.6oz / 0.6 lb

Availability: August 2021

MSRP: US$239.99

5-port USB-C Hub for Chromebook

Travel-friendly USB-C hub with all the essential ports needed by the mobile Chromebook user or student.

Features At A Glance

Portable USB-C hub based on Google’s design

Turns a single USB-C port into 5 ports: HDMI 4K60Hz, Gigabit Ethernet, 2 x USB-A, and USB-C Power Delivery 60W

All the essential ports needed for most Chromebook

ll the essential ports needed for most Chromebook Dimensions: 110 x 50.1 x 16.9mm / 4.33” x 1.97” x 0.67”

Weight: 80g / 2.8 oz / 0.17 lb

Availability: August 2021

MSRP: US$79.99

USB-C to 2.5Gbps Ethernet Adapter for Chromebook

Connects Chromebook to high speed 2.5 gigabit ethernet network. Available in August 2021, it will retail for US$49.99.

What do you think about the new Chromebook-certified USB-C docks and hubs from HYPER? Are you going to be picking one up when they are available later this year? Let us know on Twitter, or MeWe.

