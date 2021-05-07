HYPER releases three Google-certified Chromebook USB-C hubs and docks

USB-C hubs and docking stations are a must-have for laptops these days, even more so for Chromebooks. While many hubs do work with the lightweight laptops running Google’s operating system, there are Google-certified ones as well. HYPER, known for its mobile accessories, has announced three new Google-certified Chromebook USB-C docking stations and hubs.

These three new hubs have gone through “stringent” Google testing and “are certified to work seamlessly with your Chromebook.” The HyperDrive USB-C hub and docking station also support automatic firmware updates through Chrome OS and are even Windows and Mac compatible. Check out what HYPER has to say about the new mobile docking stations and hub, which will be available in August of this year.

14-port USB-C Docking Station for Chromebook

HyperDrive 14-port USB-C Docking Station for Chromebook
The HyperDrive 14-port USB-C Docking Station for Chromebook.

Enterprise level USB-C dock with amazing array of I/O for the professional user at work or at home.

Features At A Glance

  • Supports dual 4K 60Hz or triple 4K 30Hz video output
  • Triple USB-A 10Gbps and dual USB-C 10Gbps ports
  • 85W USB-C Power Delivery to Chromebook
  • Kensington Security Slot
  • Optional vertical stand and VEGA mount
  • Ports: 2 x HDMI 4K60Hz, 2 x DP 4K60Hz, USB-C 4K60Hz 10Gbps, USB-C 10Gbps, USB-C Upstream PD 65W, 3 x USB-A 10Gbps, 2 x USB-A 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm Audio Jack, DC 135W
  • Dimensions: 210 x 80 x 28mm / 8.27” x 3.15” x 1.1”
  • Weight: 272g / 9.6oz / 0.6 lb
  • Availability: August 2021
  • MSRP: US$239.99

5-port USB-C Hub for Chromebook

HyperDrive 5-port USB-C Hub for Chromebook
The HyperDrive 5-port USB-C Hub for Chromebook.

Travel-friendly USB-C hub with all the essential ports needed by the mobile Chromebook user or student.

Features At A Glance

  • Portable USB-C hub based on Google’s design
  • Turns a single USB-C port into 5 ports: HDMI 4K60Hz, Gigabit Ethernet, 2 x USB-A, and USB-C Power Delivery 60W
  • All the essential ports needed for most Chromebook
  • Dimensions: 110 x 50.1 x 16.9mm / 4.33” x 1.97” x 0.67”
  • Weight: 80g / 2.8 oz / 0.17 lb
  • Availability: August 2021
  • MSRP: US$79.99

USB-C to 2.5Gbps Ethernet Adapter for Chromebook

HyperDrive USB-C to 2.5Gbps Ethernet Adapter for Chromebook
The HyperDrive USB-C to 2.5Gbps Ethernet Adapter for Chromebook.

Connects Chromebook to high speed 2.5 gigabit ethernet network. Available in August 2021, it will retail for US$49.99.

What do you think about the new Chromebook-certified USB-C docks and hubs from HYPER? Are you going to be picking one up when they are available later this year? Let us know on Twitter, or MeWe.

Last Updated on May 7, 2021.

HYPER Chromebook USB-C hub and docking station with Chromebook and cables
