TCL 20 Pro 5G and 20S now available in Canada, score a free 55″ TV with purchase

Announced earlier this year, the new TCL 20 Pro 5G and 20S smartphones are now available in Canada. As a bonus, if you purchase the TCL 20 Pro 5G before May 20, you could score yourself a free 55″ 4K TCL Android TV — a CA$549 value.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

“Our new 20 Series smartphones renew our commitment to our customers by giving them exceptional phones at attractive prices. Today, Canadians rely on their smartphones more than ever, whether it’s to stay virtually connected with those outside their homes or to watch the latest movie, or social media video. We are proud that TCL phones can offer innovative solutions that enhance our customers’ connectivity and prioritize what they need in a smartphone.” Charles Zou, President of TCL Communication North America

Available from Bell/Virgin/Source, Telus/Koodo, Rogers/Fido, and Videotron, the TCL 20 Pro 5G and 20S offer “innovative high-resolution displays, better-than-life video visuals, a full suite of camera features and outstanding battery and storage capabilities, all at affordable price points.” NXTVISION, the company’s proprietary display optimization technology, offers great contrast, sharper details, and elevated blue light filters to reduce eye strain.

Best-in-Class Visuals

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is designed for style-conscious consumers with advanced features, superb performance and 5G connectivity. Independent third-party test lab DXOMARK gave the 20 Pro 5G a display rating of 89.

Other features include:

Curved 6.67-inch AMOLED display;

TCL’s NXTVISION Intelligent Display technology offers a truly immersive viewing experience;

Industry-leading color accuracy; and

Improved AI visual enhancement recognizes on-screen content and scenes and automatically adjusts the color, contrast and sharpness for more accurate images.

Full Suite of Camera Features

The camera features are equally impressive for the price point and include a full suite of features, such as:

Quad rear camera array, as well as lenses for ultra-wide, macro and depth;

HDR-enabled 32MP front camera;

Backlight Selfie allows you to take photos with the sun is behind you are you are in the shade; and

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring smooth, crisp images in high resolution detail even in low light.

TCL 20S – Affordable Technology with Advanced Photography and Aesthetic Design

The TCL 20S also offers truer-than-life visuals, expansive display, advanced photographic features and dazzling starlight design.

Features include:

The TCL 20S is the very first phone to come with TÜV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology, allows you to see the display in natural colors, even when wearing sunglasses.

Large HD+ screen, TCL 20S allows you to watch content like movies and TV shows in full detail with NXTVISION display optimization.

Ideal for aspiring photographers on a budget, the TCL 20S has a high-definition 64MP quad-camera that provides optimal clarity and color reproduction. There’s also a Backlight Selfie cam and Super Night mode, so you can present yourself and your friends in the best possible light.

Pricing for both smartphones will vary by carrier and are now available at Bell, Fido, Koodo, Rogers, SaskTel, TELUS, Videotron, and Virgin Mobile. We checked out Telus and with $0 down, you can pay off the 20 Pro 5G over 24 months interest-free at $30/month for a total of around $725 after credits. If you purchase the TCL 20 Pro 5G before May 20th, head over to www.tclpromo.ca before June 10 (and while supplies last) to claim your free 55″ 4K TCL Android TV.

What do you think about the TCL 20S and 20 Pro 5G? Are you going to be picking up the latter to score yourself a free 555″ 4K TCL Android TV? Let us know on Twitter, or MeWe.

