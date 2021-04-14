TCL adds three new models to the TCL 20 series and show off the Fold ‘N Roll

TCL has been doing some interesting things with smartphones lately. The TCL 10 lineup was a great start, and now the TCL 20 has become something the company is proud enough to expand on. The TCL 20 series just got three new additions to the family. They include the 20L, 20L+, and the 20 Pro 5G.

TCL is probably better known for their televisions than smartphones, at least for now. The TCL 20 series is what the company hopes is changing that perception. Their TCL TVs are already top-rated and some of the best TVs for the money. The TCL 20 series could help them round the corner in the smartphone market and maybe take a piece of the market vacated by LG.

“Our new TCL 20 Series smartphones are outstanding examples of how TCL continues to deliver innovative technologies created to meet and exceed the needs of consumers,” said Stefan Streit, General Manager of Global Marketing at TCL Communication. “We’re constantly developing new mobile offerings designed to enhance the connection you have with your smartphone, especially while staying connected in a virtual or socially distanced world.” Visual enhancement, which is featured throughout the lineup, is delivered by TCL’s advanced display optimization technology, NXTVISION. This proprietary experience showcases sharper details and greater contrast to enhance your real-life visual experience. NXTVISION also offers elevated levels of eye protection to reduce eye strain and blue light. The whole lineup of TCL 20 Series, have been verified by Google™ as Android Enterprise Recommended devices. TCL joins a select group of notable companies with devices recommended by Google for business use. Android Enterprise Recommended establishes best practices and common requirements, backed by a rigorous testing process, conducted by Google. Every Android Enterprise Recommended device is verified against enterprise-grade requirements for performance, consistency, and security updates. TCL

We’re just going to run down the press release for these three new TCL 20 series phones. Feel free to use the table of contents below to jump to a specific device. You can also watch the video below for a quick visual look at the new TCL 20 Series and the Fold N’ Roll concept.

TCL 20 Series 2021 Additions

TCL 20 Pro 5G

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is designed for style-conscious consumers seeking advanced features and superb performance. In addition to 5G connectivity, it offers several display and camera upgrades designed to take the user experience to new heights. Featuring a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED display, the TCL 20 Pro 5G offers a truly immersive viewing experience thanks to TCL’s all-new NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology powered by Pixelworks. The second-generation proprietary tech provides industry-leading color accuracy, and the improved AI visual enhancement recognizes on-screen content and scenes and automatically adjusts the color, contrast and sharpness for more accurate and adaptive calibration. The TCL 20 Pro 5G also supports HDR10 playback for streaming TV series, documentaries and films on Netflix. Independent third-party test lab DXOMARK recently tested the TCL 20 Pro 5G and gave it a display rating of 89, driven by the advancements of NXTVISION. This positions the phone among the top mobile competitors, some costing more than twice as much. Along with the optimized display technology, the TCL 20 Pro 5G boasts a quad rear camera array, complete with Sony IMX main sensor, as well as lenses for ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors and an HDR-enabled 32MP front camera. Shooting professional-looking photos of family and friends is a snap with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring smooth, crisp images in high-resolution detail. Additionally, Backlight Selfie eliminates washed-out photos when the sun is behind you or you’re in the shade, so you can present yourself and your friends in the very best light possible. The smartphone provides well over a full day of power and wireless charging, and the fast charging tech makes it easy to quickly top off if you’re starting to get low. There’s also 256GB internal storage and microSD capacity of up to 1TB, more than enough to store plenty of images and high-resolution videos without the need to constantly delete content. The TCL 20 Pro 5G will be available starting tomorrow in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal for €549, and will be rolling out around the world in the coming weeks in Marine Blue and Moondust Gray. Pricing will vary by market. Two accessories designed to work specifically with the TCL 20 Pro 5G were also announced today. The transparent edge flip cover protects the phone from scratches and other damage, while also serving as a horizontal stand for videos or video calls. Additionally, the TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 wireless headphones, which offer Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling and superior in-ear fit for all-day comfort, are now available in a new color, Moondust Gray, to match the TCL 20 Pro 5G. Its Super Bluetooth feature pushes the limits of audio-streaming by connecting up to four Bluetooth devices so that you can share music with friends at the same time anywhere you like. TCL

TCL 20L+

Complementing the TCL 20 Pro 5G, the TCL 20L+ stands out for its display, advanced photographic features, and dazzling starlight design. The TCL 20L+ is the very first phone to come with TÜV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology, which allows you to see your display perfectly, in natural colors, while wearing sunglasses on a hot summer day. Featuring a large HD+ screen, TCL 20L+ allows you to watch content like movies and TV shows in full detail with NXTVISION display optimization. Ideal for aspiring photographers on a budget, the TCL 20L+ has a high-definition 64MP quad-camera that provides optimal clarity and color reproduction. There’s also a Backlight Selfie cam and Super Night mode, so you can present yourself and your friends in the best possible light. The back panel features more than a million prismatic crystal pits to create a dazzling, light-reflective surface inspired by the Milky Way. It’s also resistant to fingerprints and scratches, proving that beauty and durability can co-exist. The TCL 20L+ will be available starting tomorrow in the United Kingdom, Italy, and Portugal for €269, and will be rolling out to select regions around the world in the coming weeks in Milky Way Grey and North Star Blue. The TCL 20S, a regional exclusive with a similar design and features to the 20L+, will be coming to North America soon as well. TCL

TCL 20L

The TCL 20L is a budget-friendly, value-packed phone with a beautiful 6.67-inch screen and TÜV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology. The device can last two days in typical use so you don’t have to worry about being stuck somewhere without power. It also comes with fast-charging capabilities that are optimized by our built-in Smart Manager, which offers suggestions for fantastic performance and battery life. Starting tomorrow in the United Kingdom, Italy, and Portugal and rolling out to select regions around the world in the coming weeks, the TCL 20L will be available for €229 in Luna Blue and Ellipse Black. TCL

Be sure to check out TCL's website for more information on all of these smartphones and all of their other consumer electronics offerings.

TCL Fold ‘N Roll

TCL also showed off the Fold ‘N Roll device. This is a 6.87″ smartphone that folds out to a 8.85″ tablet and then rolls out to a 10″ tablet. A pretty nifty concept which we have no price or availability for. But check out the video below!

