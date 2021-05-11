Latest Lenovo Legion gaming laptops powered by Intel 11th Gen H-series processors

With the release of new Intel mobile processors come new gaming laptop announcements. Our first for the day comes from Lenovo with updated specifications for their Lenovo Legion gaming laptop lineup. The Lenovo Legion 7i, 5i Pro, and 5i are all getting upgraded to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards.

The Lenovo Legion gaming laptops offer gamers superior streaming with the latest mobile processors, low latency, high framerates, and “near desktop-caliber performance.” Content creators can also benefit from the new processors’ greater bandwidth and storage capabilities as they offer up faster graphics rendering and quicker load speeds.

The new eight-core processors with 16 threads operate at up to 5GHz before overclocking. With Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, gaming and streaming should be smooth and flawless. In addition, gamers can choose up to a 165W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU on the Lenovo Legion 7i, while the 5i Pro and 5i include options for the 95W GeForce RTX 3050Ti and RTX 3050 video cards.

The new Lenovo Legion gaming laptops also feature:

Greater eye protection from blue light on the world’s first 16-inch QHD gaming laptop display with 16:10 aspect ratio and up-to-165Hz refresh on the TÜV-certified Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro laptops

Faster millisecond key inputs compared to two generations ago and the precision of Lenovo Legion TrueStrike

Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals that provide an increased airflow of 18 percent gen-to-gen and lower system temperatures for longer gameplay with zero throttling

AI-optimized Lenovo Legion AI Engine for higher framerates that reduce in-game lag with overclock support by dynamically shifting power between the CPU and GPU7 for intensive titles that are either custom-tuned already or auto-detected by the system

Premium extras such as the webcam kill switch for greater privacy on the laptop’s side and a wide array of input/output (I/O) port types on either side and at the rear for easy connection of accessories

Up to 2TB SSD storage

Up to 32GB 3200 MHz DDR4 memory



Pricing and availability of the new gaming laptops are as follows:

The Lenovo Legion 7i laptop with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 HK processor will start at US$1,769.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2021.

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro laptop with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H processor will start at $1,329.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2021.

The Lenovo Legion 5i laptop available in 15-inch or 17-inch screen size with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H processor will start at $969.99 and is expected to be available starting July 2021.

