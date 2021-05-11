Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor boasts 360Hz refresh, RGB lighting

With faster processors and faster graphics cards, the ability for computers to render games at higher refresh rates is possible. As a result, new gaming monitors are released to allow gamers to take full advantage of these higher frame rates for smoother gameplay. The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor is the latest from the company and boasts a 360Hz refresh rate (currently the fastest in the world), RGB lighting effects, and a fully adjustable monitor stand.

Lenovo can achieve this fast refresh rate, currently available on a select few monitors, using NVIDIA G-SYNC and NVIDIA Reflex technology. Combined with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX video card, this latest gaming monitor reduces screen-tearing and motion blur. This allows gamers to experience low latency, immersive, and life-like gaming.

The 24.5-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel has a 1ms response time, 400 nits of brightness, 99% sRGB coverage, and Eye Comfort technology to reduce eye strain. The company’s Artery gaming tools provide aim point, timer, FPS counter, lighting control, and shortcut key setup as well, offering up even more control and advantages while gaming.

The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor features 360 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, RGB lighting, and an adjustable stand.

Other features of the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor include:

Dual, built-in 3W speakers

Integrated gaming headset hook

Lift, tilt, pivot, and swivel capabilities

2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 ports

USB Hub with 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B Upstream, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A downstream, and 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C with 27W Power Delivery

VESA mount (100 x 100 mm) compatible

Kensington lock slot

Cable Management

TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort

1000:1 Contrast Ratio

3M:1 Dynamic Contrast Ration

The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor with G-SYNC will start at US$699.99 and is expected to be available starting October 2021.

What do you think about the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor with its 360Hz refresh rate, RGB lighting, and adjustable stand? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on Twitter, or MeWe.

