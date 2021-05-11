Acer gaming laptops updated, offering something for everyone

Right on cue, Acer gaming laptops are also getting the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series laptop GPUs. Acer has been sure to offer something for all gamers with updates to the Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300, and Nitro 5 gaming notebooks.

“The new silicon announced today are as exciting for us at it is for users, as more powerful processors let us push the thermal management capabilities of our devices further than ever. There is a lot of exciting technology coming to the surface right now, and we’re able to offer an excellently tuned package for players of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or investing in your

first gaming notebook, this is the time.” James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

Acer Predator Triton 300

The Acer Predator Triton 300 packs some powerful specs into a gaming laptop that will still fit into your backpack or briefcase. This Acer gaming laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor with an all-metal chassis, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Series video card, and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory. Two display options are available as well: a 165Hz QHD panel or a super-fast 360Hz FHD panel.

Other features include custom-engineered fans and dedicated GPU and CPU heat pipes to keep the system cool. Coloured WASD and arrow keycaps complement the 4-zone backlit RGB keyboard. DTS:X Ultra, Intel Killer E2600G Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and Acer Control Center 2.0 offers immersive audio and streaming for both gaming and media consumption. As for ports, users can expect to see an HDMI 2.1 port, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port.

The Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53) will be available in North America in July starting at US$1,699, and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 1,499.

Acer Predator Helios 300

Next up is the Predator Helios 300, with a 17-inch model available sporting either a 360Hz FHD display or a slightly slower but higher resolution 165Hz QHD panel. Gamers can configure this Acer gaming laptop with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 video card, and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory.

Like the Triton 300, the Helios 300 features Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, DTS: Ultra, and the Acer Control Center 2.0. Plenty of ports are on this model as well, including USB 3.2, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery functionality, and an HDMI 2.1 port. As for storage, this gaming laptop has a 2TB HDD for additional storage for a user’s game library.

Pricing for the Predator Helios 300 has yet to be released, but we’ll be sure to update you once we receive it.

Acer Nitro 5

Last but not least, the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptops offer a more affordable price point for gamers on a budget. That’s not to say they skimp out on specs as the 15.6- and 17.3-inch models are available with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 video card, 32GB of RAM, and a pair of M.2 PCIe/SATA SSD slots with 1TB Raid 0 or a 2TB HDD configuration. Both models sport a QHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time for smooth gaming.

The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-57) will be available in North America starting at US$1,099, in EMEA starting at EUR 999, and in China in June starting at RMB 6,999. The 17-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-54) will be available in North America starting at US$999, in EMEA starting at EUR 1,299, and in China starting at RMB 7,999 — also in June.

What do you think about the latest Acer gaming laptops? Which one would you pick if you were going to purchase one? Let us know on Twitter, or MeWe.

