New Razer Blade 15 is smallest 15″ RTX gaming laptop on the market

It’s definitely a busy day in the gaming industry, with many updated gaming laptops being announced. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model, which Razer claims is the smallest 15″ RTX gaming laptop on the market, is the latest to be upgraded with up to Intel 11th Gen Core i9 H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs.

Now powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series video cards, displays of up to 360Hz refresh rate, the Razer Blade 15 is only 15.8mm thick. This makes it the “thinnest gaming laptop in the world with a GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.” In addition, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model features DDR4 3200MHz memory, expandable SSD storage, and your choice of FHD/360Hz, QHD/240Hz, or 4K OLED displays.

Other features include dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, SD card reader, and HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and a Windows Hell Full HD 1080p webcam. Of course, being a Razer product, it also comes with Razer Chroma keyboard with anti-ghosting and per-key advanced RGB lighting. The differences between the various models can be seen in the chart below.

The new Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model is now available and starts from US$2,299, making it “an accessible, robust choice for gamers and content creators alike.”

