Nothing announces first product TWS headphones called Ear 1

Nothing; the new company launched by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has announced its first consumer product, the Ear 1. Nothing has been playing a marketing game with both its brand name and plans for products, so we know very little about Ear 1.

The only thing we k now is that Ear 1 are a pair of truly wireless headphones and that they will be available in June of this year. Nothing announced no pricing or initial release region or much of anything. These are the key points the company’s PR release points to:

Nothing’s first product will be True Wireless Earbuds

Name: Ear 1

Coming this June

Design is still top secret, check the blog for a teaser

The only image released to the press is the same image on the company’s blog post, and it’s not very revealing.

The press release also supplied us with a few quotes from Carl Pei, which also don’t shed much light on the product but rather focus on marketing and brand voice:

“Ear 1 is only the beginning, the first step in a long and exciting journey ahead”

“Mirroring the product’s stripped-down aesthetic, the name Ear 1 echoes our raw ambition — to let things be what they are. We don’t try to dress it up with a fancy name. Nor do we want to sit around debating said names. We let Ear 1 speak for itself.”

“We believe the earphones market was begging for differentiation, a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one.”

“the earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories”

Last Updated on May 11, 2021.

