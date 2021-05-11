Dell announces its 2021 15″ and 17″ XPS laptops

Dell XPS laptops are among the best Windows laptops on the market. XPS laptops have been around for awhile now and each year they get better and stronger. Last year’s XPS laptops impressed us with their design and performance.

Now, Dell has announced its 2021 15″ and 17″ XPS laptops, and they look amazing. As with most yearly refreshes, there are really no major changes to design, but the changes are under the hood. Let’s kick it off with the Dell XPS 15.

2021 Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 comes with the famous Infinity Display and an all-aluminum build. As with all XPS laptops, the XPS 15 is super thin, and its bezels are super thin as well. Pricing starts at US$1449; here’s the rundown of details Dell provided us with:

Immersive displays engineered with best-in-class panel technology with enhanced contrast ratios, expanded color space and pinpoint accurate resolution. Eyesafe ® display technology reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid color. New 3.5k OLED display option provides even more vivid color with perfect black for significantly higher contrast; 100,000:1 contrast ratio & 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Perfect balance of size and performance to fuel intensive creative projects with the latest 45W 11 th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors up to i9 and next gen graphics up to NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti. Up to 55W of power in an 18mm thin design.

The smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop is enabled by a stunning new 4-sided InfinityEdge display Enjoy a larger 16:10 display with edge-to-edge view in a smaller form with an incredible 92.9% screen-to-body ratio.

The XPS 15 is precision crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber and Corning ® Gorilla® Glass 6 for a durable, lightweight design. The finest details are considered, and the essentials are elevated with a large display, keycaps and touchpad.

Machined up-firing quad speaker design and the first-ever 15-inch laptop featuring Waves Nx ® 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award ® winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig deliver an immersive sound experience.

Clean and simple packaging enhances the customer unboxing experience and is more recyclable than before

Dell Mobile Connect provides a seamless wireless integration between smartphones and PCs

XPS Creator Edition configurations have been carefully selected for those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills – whether that be in photography, graphic design, music production, or beyond. Every NVIDIA GPU is backed by exclusive and free Studio Drivers that bring out the best in your creative apps.

2021 Dell XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 made its return last year, and we absolutely loved it. Most of what is here is what you’ll find on the Dell XPS 15, except you have more display to play with. Pricing starts at US$1449; here’s the rundown of details Dell provided us with:

Extreme performance to fuel the most intensive creative projects with the latest 45W 11th Gen Intel ®Core™ processors up to i9k, and the latest graphics up to NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 3060. Up to 90W of power in an impossibly thin 19.5mm thin design.

The unique design of the Dual Opposite Outlet fan increases fan airflow and drives cooling airflow in both directions, resulting in more airflow overall and improved skin temperatures. This unique design has resulted in multiple pending patent applications and at least one issued patent.

Immersive displays engineered with best-in-class panel technology with enhanced contrast ratios, expanded color space and pinpoint accurate resolution. Eyesafe ® display technology reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid color.

The smallest 17-inch laptop also has the best screen-to-body ratio at 93.7%. Enabled by a stunning 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display, enjoy a large 17-inch edge-to-edge view in a form smaller than 14% of 15-inch laptops.

The XPS 17 is precision-crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber and Corning ® Gorilla® Glass 6 for a durable, lightweight design. The finest details are considered, and the essentials are elevated with large display, keycaps and touchpad.

Machined up-firing quad speaker design and the first-ever 17-inch laptop featuring Waves Nx ® 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award ® winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig deliver an immersive 3D sound experience.

XPS Creator Edition configurations have been carefully selected for those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills – whether that be in photography, graphic design, music production, or beyond. Every NVIDIA GPU is backed by exclusive and free Studio Drivers that bring out the best in your creative apps.

You can find out more about these new XPS laptops on Dell’s website.

