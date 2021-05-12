Two new GameSir game controllers for phones and tablets now available

With mobile gaming on the rise thanks to cloud streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Google Stadia, and NVIDIA GeForce Now, there’s been a need for mobile game controllers. GameSir has just announced two new controllers: the X2 Bluetooth for Apple and Android smartphones and the F7 Claw controller for tablets.

GameSir X2 Bluetooth game controller

The GameSir X2 Bluetooth controller is based on the X2 Type-C Mobile Game Controller, but due to its Bluetooth connectivity, works with more devices. Both iOS and Android smartphones up to 6.8-inches (173mm) tall are supported. The controller works with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Vortex, Apple Arcade, and MFi games.

With dual thumbsticks, a D-pad, four triggers, and ABXY buttons, this game controller offers a familiar layout most gamers will recognize. The buttons are rated for up to 3 million presses, the trigger buttons are micro switches, and the controller offers minimal lag for a smooth gaming experience. The controller itself has a 500mAh battery with Type-C charging port and lasts for about 20 hours on a two-hour charge.

GameSir F7 Claw tablet game controller

The GameSir F7 Claw tablet controller is a bit of a different beast. Touted as the “world’s first capacitive gamepad for tablets,” it is compatible with Android tablets and iPads between 6 and 12mm thick. The controller itself comes in two pieces and clamps onto the sides of your tablet with a suction cup design.

While there are no buttons or thumbsticks on the controller, requiring gamers to use onscreen touch controls, it does feature shoulder and trigger buttons alongside two turbo buttons for an extra burst when needed. The F7 Claw controller offers up to 120 hours of gameplay with a two-hour charge.

Price & availability

The GameSir X2 Bluetooth version is available now from Amazon and Amazon UK for US$59.99/£69.99 while the F7 Claw Tablet Game Controller will be available on Amazon and Amazon UK from May 24th for $39.99/£33.99.

