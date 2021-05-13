Lenovo announces Lenovo Go PC accessory line

PC accessories aren’t something everyone needs, but there are a fair number of people who do require that little extra for their workflow. Lenovo has made PC accessories for a while, but now they are streamlining their offerings with a new sub-brand dubbed Lenovo Go.

“Research shows that 20 percent of small business employees surveyed lack the tech tools to successfully work remotely.2 We know from further insights that having the right technology is critical to improving knowledge workers’ productivity and collaboration with data security and privacy, especially in today’s remote and hybrid work environment. These user insights are what inspired our vision for the new Lenovo Go line of accessories – to empower the employee experience through smarter accessories that enable people to thrive in a work-from-anywhere world.” Eric Yu, senior vice president of Lenovo’s global SMB, Visuals and Accessories, Intelligent Devices Group

Lenovo’s recent “Future of Work and Digital Transformation” study showed that 83% of businesses expect their employees to work remotely at least half the time, and 60 percent of employees happily agree to do so. These PC accessories aim to bridge the gap between office, home, and working from anywhere. Lenovo Go will offer a suite of accessories within specific categories that address the most common pain points of flexible working:

Power: Low battery anxiety or occupied power outlets in public locations are one of the biggest challenges highly mobile workers face. Lenovo GO’s power solutions will give people back control of their uptime with a range of wired and wireless charging solutions coming soon. First to announce is the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank. Featuring a huge 20,000 mAh capacity with a 65-watt power output, it’s designed to be enough to charge a laptop at least once and can charge up to three devices simultaneously enabling uninterrupted work.

Mice and keyboards in the Lenovo Go family will feature a number of innovations to suit dynamic work environments, allowing users to quickly shift between working modes and locations. Light and compact forms with ergonomic designs, wireless connection and charging capabilities are essential for a productive workspace. With more devices coming soon, today Lenovo is introducing the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse. With many remote workers having more than one device and enjoying the flexibility they give; the multi-device mouse allows pairing of up to three devices with easy cycling between them at the touch of a button. What’s more, the utility button can be programmed for rapid meeting shortcuts, and not only is the mouse wirelessly connected, it can also be wirelessly charged through a compatible Qi charging solution or via USB-Type C. Audio: As a crucial element in the collaboration experience, audio quality is often taken for granted and therefore overlooked leading to frustration and poor meeting experiences. The audio devices from Lenovo Go are engineering from the ground up to solve ambient noise, sound quality and ease of use challenges. Lenovo Go audio solutions will be announced later in 2021.

The Lenovo Go USB-C 20,000mAh Laptop Power Bank has an MSRP of US$89.99 while the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse retails for $59.99. Both of these new accessories from Lenovo will be available starting in June.

