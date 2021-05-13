Framework modular laptop lets you customize, upgrade, and repair it yourself

Framework is a relatively new company to the laptop game, founded in San Francisco in 2019. The mission of the company is “to empower you with great products you can easily customize, upgrade, and repair, increasing longevity and reducing e-waste in the process.” A couple of years later, Framework has announced that their first modular laptop is now available for pre-order in the U.S., with orders in additional countries coming later this year.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

An ultraportable 13.5″ notebook, every part of the Framework Laptop can be easily replaced or upgraded by the user. The system doesn’t cheap out on specifications either. Powered by the latest Intel 11th Gen Core i5 and i7 processors, the system can be configured with up to 64GB DDR4 memory, up to 4TB Gen4 NVMe SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The 3:2 aspect ratio has a resolution of 2256×1504 and the laptop features a 1080p 60fps FHD webcam.

With smaller laptops, ports can be a real issue, often requiring users to pick up a USB-C hub for added functionality. Framework uses an expansion card system on this laptop, allowing users to swap out and select from up to four USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, MicroSD, extra storage, and more. Upgrading or repairing computers can be a daunting task for beginners. The company has also addressed this by making all upgrades straightforward, requiring only the included screwdriver. In addition, each module has a scannable QR code which shows users step-by-step instructions, support information, and even a link to order a replacement module.

Available configurations of the Framework Laptop include:

Base (starting at US$999): Powerful and upgradeable performance out of the box. i5-1135G7 processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20GHz) 8GB DDR4, 256GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6 Windows 10 Home

(starting at US$999): Powerful and upgradeable performance out of the box. Performance (starting at $1399): Twice the memory and storage and a faster CPU for heavy-duty multitasking. i7-1165G7 (12M Cache, up to 4.70 GHz) 16GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6 Windows 10 Home

(starting at $1399): Twice the memory and storage and a faster CPU for heavy-duty multitasking. Professional (starting at $1999): Even more memory and storage, plus enterprise management functionality. i7-1185G7 (12M Cache, up to 4.80 GHz) 32GB DDR4, 1TB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6 vPro Windows 10 Pro

(starting at $1999): Even more memory and storage, plus enterprise management functionality. DIY Edition (starting at $749 for a barebones configuration): The only high-end notebook you can customize and assemble yourself from a kit of modules. You can choose from a range of memory, storage, Wi-Fi, and operating system options, or you can bring your own, including your preferred Linux distribution.

As mentioned, pre-orders open in the U.S. today with Canada following in a few weeks. All that is required is a refundable $100 deposit on the system of your choice, with the balance charged once your Framework Laptop ships. Those in Europe and Asia can sign up to get notified when pre-orders are available in those regions.

Last Updated on May 13, 2021.

