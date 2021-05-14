Fluance Audio announces new Ai Series bookshelf speakers

Fluance Audio makes some of the best audio products out there, and they’ve just announced a new Ai Series of bookshelf speakers. Bookshelf speakers are certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, but if they are, you can’t go wrong with Fluance.

The two new bookshelf speakers in the Ai Series are the Ai41 and Ai61. Here’s a bit of what the company’s press release had to say about these bookshelf speakers:

Offering outstanding clarity, immersive stereo imaging and room-filling sound, the new Ai speakers are a great sound solution for anywhere in the home. Available in black, walnut, white walnut and lucky bamboo finishes, the Ai41 and Ai61 powered bookshelf speakers can be pre-ordered today from Fluance. With an integrated 90W amplifier, the Ai41 speakers deliver a balanced sound with refined detail and clean, room-filling stereo sound that elevates the music-listening experience. Listeners can enjoy vivid dynamic range with these speakers, bringing out the subtle nuances of a jazz performance or the raw power of a live rock concert. The Ai61 speakers feature an integrated 120W amplifier that delivers a true stereo sound. Whether spinning vinyl, streaming music or immersing into the latest blockbuster movie, the Ai61 speakers provide impressive stereo imaging, allowing you to experience audio the way the artist intended. Both bookshelf speakers include neodymium magnet silk soft-dome tweeters that produce natural highs, while the woven, glass fiber drivers round out the performance with detailed mids and deep natural bass for a stunning music playback. Enhanced with Digital Signal Processing (DSP), the Ai41 and Ai61 can produce a more balanced frequency response, and with an integrated class D amplifier, they can deliver a robust, powerful sound. The ported wood cabinets on the Ai41 and Ai61, are acoustically tuned to accentuate the sound with deep and natural bass. The design also reduces unwanted resonance with internal bracing that results in precise and distortion-free sound. Users can enjoy a pure analog sound by pairing the Ai41 or Ai61 speakers directly with a turntable. For those looking to boost their computer audio, the speakers deliver exhilarating sound that gives music, movies and video games the sublime soundtrack they deserve. The home theater experience is elevated with stereo sound that matches the big picture. Casual listening is made simple by pairing any Bluetooth device for wireless music streaming making the Ai41 and Ai61 a perfect complement for all wired and wireless audio devices. No need for stripping speaker wire or mapping inputs on an audio receiver, both these powered bookshelf speakers easily connect through Bluetooth 5.0, RCA, Optical and USB connections (for Ai61), allowing users to effortlessly enjoy music however they want. For listeners wanting more bass, simply use the sub out connection. Users can further customize their sound profile with the adjustable EQ.

The Ai Series bookshelf speakers, Ai41 ($249.99 USD) and Ai61 ($299.99 USD) are available now for preorder at Fluance Audio and Amazon.

