Roku Originals launching May 20th with 30 titles

Last month, Roku announced that content from its Quibi acquisition would be re-branded as “Roku Originals.” The company just announced that it will debut 30 Roku Originals starring the likes of Kevin Hart and Chrissy Teigen on May 20th, just in time to celebrate Streaming Day.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Roku Originals launch will feature award-winning, scripted, alternative, and reality programming. Some of the titles include Die Hart, #FreeRayshawn, Reno 911!, Punk’d, and Chrissy’s Court. The company is also partnering with Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud to add the LOL! Network to the Roku Channel.

“The launch of Roku Originals will bring incredible, premium entertainment that has breadth, depth and diversity to the millions of streamers who regularly visit The Roku Channel and to many new viewers who may not even have a Roku device – and it’s all available for free. We’ve created a fantastic user experience to deliver exclusive, original content that’s accessible everywhere The Roku Channel is streamed.” Sweta Patel, Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, Roku

Check out the sizzle reel from Roku for a sneak peek at what’s coming:

The list of Roku Originals that will be available on the Roku Channel on May 20th include:

#FreeRayshawn

About Face

Bad Ideas with Adam Devine

Barkitechture

Big Rad Wolf

Blackballed

Centerpiece

Chrissy’s Court

Cup of Joe

Die Hart

Dishmantled

Dummy

Fight Like a Girl

Flipped

The Fugitive

Gayme Show

Iron Sharpens Iron

Last Looks

Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand

Most Dangerous Game

Murder House Flip

Murder Unboxed

Nightgowns

Prodigy

Punk’d

Reno 911!

Royalties

Shape of Pasta

Thanks a Million

You Ain’t Got These

Roku says that this is just the start as more originals are slated for release over the year. In addition, the company has announced a few promotional offers in Canada. From May 19 through 28th, Canadians can get $5 off Roku Express, $10 off Roku Streaming Stick+, and $30 off the Roku Streambar from participating retailers.

What do you think about Roku Originals? Are you going to be checking some of them out? Let us know on Twitter or MeWe.

Last Updated on May 14, 2021.

Save