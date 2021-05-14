Latest Samsung Galaxy Book series now available in North America

Announced last month at Samsung’s Unpacked event, the latest Galaxy Book laptop series is now available for purchase in North America. Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, advanced AMOLED displays, and an upgraded S Pen, the newest laptops from Samsung start at CA$859.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

“Samsung designed a new approach to mobile computing where Galaxy Books, Galaxy smartphones, and Galaxy tablets integrate seamlessly with one another. Our 2021 Galaxy Books are designed to enhance the needs and routines of modern mobile-first users to help make day-to-day experiences simpler, smoother, and more intuitive.” Steven Cull, Senior Director of Mobile Product Management and Services, Samsung Canada

In addition to the latest components from Intel, these new laptops from Samsung are Wi-Fi 6E ready, have long-lasting battery of up to 20 hours, and Dolby Atmos support with AKG speakers. They are also light, weighing as little as 870g, and as thin as 11.2mm for greater portability.

Save The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro in Mystic Silver.

The Galaxy Book, Book Pro, and Pro 360 are available for purchase online at Samsung.com, at Samsung Experience Stores and at major retail partners across North America. Eligible customers can also get 0% financing over 36 months through Samsung Canada.The new laptops are available in the following configurations:

Galaxy Book will be available in Mystic Silver starting at CA$859.00 (regular price) in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i3 processor.

will be available in Mystic Silver starting at CA$859.00 (regular price) in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i3 processor. Galaxy Book Flex2 α starts at US$849 and is available in Mystic Black.

starts at US$849 and is available in Mystic Black. Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Blue starting at US$999.99/CA$1,469.99 (regular price) in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5. This model also comes in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i5 processor, for US$1,099.99/CA$1,599.99 (regular price).

will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Blue starting at US$999.99/CA$1,469.99 (regular price) in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5. This model also comes in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i5 processor, for US$1,099.99/CA$1,599.99 (regular price). Galaxy Book Pro 360 is available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Navy starting at US$1,199.99/CA$1,599.99 (regular price) in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5. This model also comes in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, starting at US$1,299.99/CA$1,729.99.

Those who do pick up a Galaxy Book Pro 360 between May 14th and 28th in Canada will get an e-voucher they can redeem at samsung.com/ca for a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. In the U.S., customers will get an eCertificate for US$100 on a future purpose or a $100 credit to use towards select accessories.

Save The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 in Mystic Navy.

What do you think about the Samsung Galaxy Book series of laptops? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on Twitter or MeWe.

