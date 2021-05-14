Fluidstance Lift review: A whiteboard laptop stand for smaller systems

Save

Laptops are more commonplace than ever. Unfortunately, they don’t always offer the best in ergonomics. That’s where laptop stands and risers come in as they lift your laptop up to a more ergonomic viewing angle.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Our Fluidstance Lift review looks at a solid, ergonomic, premium, long-lasting laptop stand which doubles as a whiteboard, further reducing paper waste. Read on to see how it performs!

Specifications

The Fluidstance Lift we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

11.5” wide x 10.5” deep x 9.3” high

Lift raises your laptop to 9″ at the back with the front of the keyboard sloping down to 6.25″.

Weight: 5 lbs. 4 oz.; provides a stable and sturdy base for your laptop.

What’s in the box

Fluidstance Lift

Dry-erase marker

Microfiber eraser pouch

Save What’s included with the Fluidstance Lift laptop stand and whiteboard.

Design

Like most Fluidstance accessories, the Lift laptop riser with integrated whiteboard has a minimalistic but premium design and build quality. Built from 100% powder coated solid steel, it has a bit of weight to it. Very thin, the steel sheet, so to speak, angles down with a lip to hold your laptop before angling further for the whiteboard and finally wraps under and back up to form the legs. The surface where your laptop sits is covered in felt made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. This felt pad is also applied to the inside of the lip that holds your laptop in place. From the back, it slopes down 2 3/4-inches, giving your laptop a nice angle for viewing.

The stand itself is 11 1/2-inches wide and 10 1/2-inches deep. As a result, it only really supports smaller laptops even though it can hold up to 35 pounds, according to Fluidstance PR. During testing, I easily fit a 14-inch laptop, but anything larger tended to slide around. I’d most certainly love to see a larger version of this at some point for 15- and even 17-inch laptops.

On the bottom of the Lift are four silicone pads to protect your desk surface from scratches and to prevent the laptop stand from sliding around.

The included pen has a much finer tip than the one that the company included with the Slope. As a result, your writing on the surface is less prone to smudging or running together.

Save The Fluidstance Lift laptop stand and whiteboard with a 13-inch laptop.

The design itself is conducive to the office, but this stand will also look just fine in the kitchen, garage, or anywhere else you could benefit from elevating your laptop while in use. It is a bit heavy though, coming in at just over 5lbs, but it is still easy to move around.

Ease of Use

Unlike some other laptop stands, there is no assembly or unfolding of the Fluidstance Lift. Take it out of the box, set it on your desk, place your laptop on top of it, and you’re good to go!

Performance

As far as a laptop stand goes, the Fluidstance works great. The lip holds 14-inch and smaller laptops in place nicely, and the felt pad is a nice touch. As mentioned above, anything over this size will likely slip off and (once again), I’d love to see a larger version of this!

The powder-coated steel works well as a whiteboard as well. The included dry-erase marker works just fine, as do other third-party markers. I didn’t have any issues with writing or erasing my notes from the stand.

Price/Value

The Fluidstance Lift retails for US$79. It is more expensive than other laptop risers, but like other Fluidstance products, it has a premium build and should last for a very long time. Given that it also doubles as a whiteboard, there is definitely extra value for the price.

Photo Gallery

Save What’s included with the Fluidstance Lift laptop stand and whiteboard. Save Felt surface on the top of the Fluidstance Lift laptop stand and whiteboard Save Felt surface on the top of the Fluidstance Lift laptop stand and whiteboard. Save Side view of the Fluidstance Lift laptop stand and whiteboard. Save Bottom view of the Fluidstance Lift laptop stand and whiteboard. Save The Fluidstance Lift laptop stand and whiteboard with a 13-inch laptop. Save The Fluidstance Lift laptop stand and whiteboard with a 13-inch laptop. Save Side view of the Fluidstance Lift laptop stand and whiteboard with a 13-inch laptop.

Wrap-up

While there are many choices out there, the Fluidstance Lift laptop is made from sustainable materials, has a solid build, and doubles as a whiteboard to further reduce waste.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on May 14, 2021.

Fluidstance Lift US$79 Save Design 9.0/10

















Ease of use 10.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Price/Value 9.0/10

















Nailed it Solid, sustainable design

Works great for laptops 14-inches and smaller

Easy to use whiteboard

Includes whiteboard pen/eraser pouch Needs work Would love to see a larger version for 15-inch and higher laptops Purchase from Fluidstance

Save