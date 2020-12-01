FluidStance Slope+ review: Now with wireless charging!

We recently reviewed the FluidStance Slope, a pretty handy desktop whiteboard. However, my main issue with it was that phones didn’t sit very well in the top channel, even though the Slope had cutouts for charging cables. Well, the company must have been listening because they’ve released the Slope+, which now includes a wireless phone stand!

Our FluidStance Slope+ review is a short one being the same as the original Slope except for the inclusion of a wireless phone stand. Read on to see what we thought of the new add-on!

If you haven’t already, read the Slope review first to get the low down on the actual whiteboard portion of the product, then continue reading below.

Specifications

The FluidStance Slope+ has the following features and specifications:

Premium dry-erase surface

Felt bumpers to protect your workspace

Cell phone holder with charge cord channel

Dimensions: 20” wide x 8” deep x 3.5” tall

Weight: 3 lbs.

What’s in the box

FluidStance Slope

Premium Wireless Charging Stand

Dry erase pen with eraser cap

Cleaning cloth

Product description sheet

Accessories

The wireless charging pad itself is slim and lightweight. Roughly 2 3/4-inches wide, it is 4 3/4-inches in height, and about 1/2-inch thick. White in color, it features a raised wireless symbol motif and an LED light in the lower right-hand corner of it.

The included wireless charging pad is the only difference between the FluidStance Slope+ and the Slope desktop whiteboard.

The pad itself is mounted inside a custom silicone stand that perfectly fits the channel at the top of the slope. When installed (it comes pre-installed on the Slope+), it fits snug and only has a little movement. The stand fits in the channel and has a small clip of sorts that slides over the channel’s back edge. A hole in the bottom of the stand allows you to plug in with the included micro-USB cable.

As far as performance is concerned, the wireless charging pad supports up to 10W of charging:

Up to 10W for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S10, S10+, S10E, S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9, Note 8, S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge, Galaxy buds

7.5W Qi wireless charging for iPhone 12/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/X/ XS / XS Max/ XR/ 8/ 8 Plus (QC2.0/3.0 adapter needed for faster charge)

5W standard wireless charge for all Qi-enabled Phones, AirPods Pro

We used the wireless charging stand with the Pixel 5, Huawei P40 Pro, and even the Huawei FreeBuds Pro during our testing. When placed on the stand, the LED turns green to indicate charging. If a non-chargeable object is placed on the pad, it blinks green. At any rate, with its three charging coils, the charging pad seemed to charge as expected.

The back of the wireless charging pad stand included with the FluidStance Slope+.

FluidStance does note that the charger does work best with phone cases between 4-5mm (0.16 to 0.2 inches) thick, so if you have a thicker one you may need to

Price/Value

While the FluidStance Slope costs US$59, the Slope+ with the wireless charging stand has a retail price of $89. While you can get a 10W wireless charging pad for cheaper, in this case, it really finishes off the desktop whiteboard from FluidStance.

NOTE: Unfortunately, the wireless charging pad isn’t available separately. If you did purchase a Slope from the company, you should have received an email letting you know you can purchase it as an add-on for $39. If you didn’t receive the email, I’m sure you could reach out to their customer support to find out how to purchase the charging pad.

Like the Slope, for every Slope+ the company sells, they plant a tree to reduce their environmental footprint further.

The bottom of the wireless charging pad stand included with the FluidStance Slope+.

Wrap-up

If you have a smartphone that supports wireless charging and were considering the FluidStance Slope, you should definitely pick up the Slope+. It’s a great desktop whiteboard, allowing you to reduce your sticky note use while also providing a convenient wireless charging stand for your phone.

