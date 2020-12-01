Now playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the now playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into it!
Now Playing on Plex: December 2020
New on Plex in December
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- Arrival
- Attack the Block
- Babel
- Better Luck Tomorrow
- Bewitched
- Brothers
- Delta Force 2: The Columbian Connection
- Dear White People
- Desperado
- Drillbit Taylor
- Driven
- Duck, You Sucker
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Escape from L.A.
- Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex
- Flawless
- Freedom Writers
- Ghost in the Darkness
- Happy Christmas
- Home for the Holiday
- Pompeii
- The Running Man
- Spanglish
- Timecop
- Trumbo
- What Lies Beneath
- Zodiac
Still Streaming
- 99 Homes
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- A Walk in the Woods
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All is Bright
- Almost Famous
- Bad News Bears
- Battle Royale
- Beowulf
- Bernie
- The Best of Times
- The Big Short
- Biker Boyz
- Blitz
- Blood and Bone
- Blown Away
- Blue Chips
- Bug
- The Big Easy
- Cake
- Carnage
- Casa de mi Padre
- The Crazies
- Cube
- Deadfall
- The Descent
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Dinotopia
- Dog the Bounty Hunter
- Empire State
- Eye See You
- Falcon Rising
- The Fall
- Frailty
- The Glass Castle
- Going Overboard
- Gold
- Gracepoint
- Grand Isle
- The Guilt Trip
- Hard Eight
- Haywire
- Hey Arnold: The Movie
- Highlander
- Hot Rod
- The Hunt
- The Hunter
- I Spit on Your Grave
- The Illusionist
- In Hell
- The Infiltrator
- Joe
- Kickboxer
- King of New York
- Kingpin
- Knight of Cups
- Labor Pains
- Lars and the Real Girl
- Laurel Canyon
- Let the Right One in
- The Limey
- Lionheart
- Little Dorrit
- Lord of War
- The Love Guru
- Man of Tai Chi
- Man on Wire
- The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc
- MI-5: The Greater Good
- Miles Ahead
- Minority Report
- Monster’s Ball
- Monsters
- Mortdecai
- Mr. Nobody
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- Narc
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- The New Daughter
- The Nines
- Replicant
- The Ring
- Robert the Bruce
- Rugrats Go Wild
- School Dance
- Serena
- Shaun the Sheep
- Silent Hill
- Take Shelter
- Teeth
- Train to Busan
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
- U Turn
- V/H/S
- Vanilla Sky
- The Voices
Watch Before it Leaves in December
- 6 Souls
- A Hologram for the King
- Along Came a Spider
- Baby Geniuses
- Bad News Bears
- The Bank Job
- Before We Go
- Begin Again
- Better Watch out
- The Big Easy Big Eyes
- Blue Valentine
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- Brothers
- Buffalo ‘66
- Burnt
- Cabin Fever
- Chuck and Buck
- The Cold Light of Day
- The Company Men
