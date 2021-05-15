Xbox 20th anniversary celebration on through November

Time flies… it’s hard to believe that the Xbox 20th anniversary is upon us! How times have changed since the days of the original Xbox, which required hooking up your console with multiple cables, pre-ordering games, and standing in line at your favourite retail store to pick them up. Games were played in 640x480p resolution by yourself or at a friend’s house, sitting next to them on the couch.

Fast forward to 2021, and gamers can play Xbox games pretty much anywhere they want. On a big-screen TV, downloaded from the internet, or even streamed to their smartphones while away from home. Gaming isn’t a solitary or couch co-op exercise anymore either, with gamers forging connections with other gamers near and far with online multiplayer.

The original Xbox was released back in November 2001, and even though November is a few months off, the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration has begun. From now through November, gamers can take part and reminisce about the past 20 years of Xbox gaming and how far its come since we first met Master Chief and Cortana.

If you’re interested in participating, some of the things you can check out currently include:

Check out the Xbox Gear Shop for the first wave of Xbox 20 th Anniversary official gear.

Anniversary official gear. Show off your Xbox and Halo love with free anniversary-themed wallpapers.

Register today for Xbox FanFest to participate in 20 th Anniversary FanFest activities including exclusive sweepstakes, FanFest gear, and digital experiences.

Anniversary FanFest activities including exclusive sweepstakes, FanFest gear, and digital experiences. Personalize your Xbox experience: check out the new 20-Year gamerpic and “The Original” profile theme in your “Customize Profile” menu. For Xbox Series X|S owners, “The Original” dynamic background is available in the Personalization menu.

Looking for something new to play? Check out this collection featuring some of the greatest games that have marked Xbox history. You can also find the game collection on your Xbox console by searching for “Xbox Anniversary” in the Store.

We’ll keep the fun going through November with more announcements, activities, and ways to celebrate. Visit xbox.com/20Years for up-to-date details on anniversary activities throughout the year.

What do you think about the Xbox hitting its 20th anniversary? What’s your fondest memory of the original Xbox, or Xbox in general? Let us know on Twitter or MeWe.

