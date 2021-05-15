Giveaway: Creative SXFI Gamer USB-C gaming headset

We know gamers are serious about their gaming gear, and Creative knows this too. The company makes some serious gear for every level gamer out there. The company has teamed up with us to giveaway ONE Creative SXFI Gamer USB-C gaming headset.

The Creative SXFI Gamer USB-C gaming headset is a great headset for anyone, and ONE lucky worldwide winner will make this pair their own. Here’s a bit about the Creative SXFI Gamer USB-C gaming headset.

The SXFI GAMER is engineered with one main goal in mind—to be the perfect companion for gamers, including hardcore gamers who demand for more. Equipped with Super X-Fi technology and a pro-grade CommanderMic, SXFI GAMER is truly a game-changer. Get lost in the fantasy reality of the gaming world with its built-in Super X-Fi technology, which provides holographic audio personalized to your own ears. Experience an unbelievable level of realism in your headphones that sounds as good as the real thing. Accumulating a total of 23 “Best of CES” awards over 2 years (2019 and 2020), Super X-Fi is our critically-acclaimed technology set to transform your listening experience. Super X-Fi delivers high-definition holographic audio as though there is a set of high-end multi-speaker setup within your headphones. Plus, Super X-Fi generates a custom sound profile based on your head and ear anthropometry, so the audio you get is specially optimized just for you.

