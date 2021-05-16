Minisforum’s ultra-compact form factor open-air gaming PC runs on AMD

Some of you probably aren’t familiar with Minisforum. The line of products they offer is more along the line of UCFF (ultra-compact form factor) PCs meant to be for offices or places that don’t require or have room for a big desktop. The company is trying something new with the Minisforum GameMini, an open-air case gaming PC powered by AMD products with some pretty beefy specifications.

Right off the bat, Minisforum isn’t shy about how powerful the GameMini is. You’ll see AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X processor with 6 cores and 12 threads with a clock speed of 3.70GHz up to 4.60GHz. On the graphics side of things, it’ll be using AMD’s latest Radeon 6700XT GPU. On the RAM side of things, Minisforum opted to use 32GB of DDR4 3200 to keep those multitasking speeds at an all-time high. Storage comes in the form of a 1TB Kingston M.2 SSD, and the PSU (power supply unit) is a SilverStone SX650-G.

All these components are placed on Gigabyte’s Aorus B550I Pro AX motherboard. This motherboard is a mini-ITX form with Wi-Fi 6, PCIe 4.0 ready, hence the Radeon 6700XT GPU, Bluetooth 5.1, a 2.5GBe LAN port, and more. Considering that this is an open-air case design, there is no case being used for this build.

At this moment, there is no pricing or availability, but you can bet that it’ll be worth a pretty penny. The reason behind that is because the company runs these types of builds of crowdfunding platforms. If more than enough people are interested in it, Minisforum may release it to the public at some point.

Overall, this gaming PC from Minisforum does sound pretty good on paper, so we’ll have to see if they can deliver the product.

Last Updated on May 16, 2021.