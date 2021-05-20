Coming to Tubi June 2021: Air Force One, Kung Fu Panda, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi PR not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the June 2021 edition for you.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi June 2021 edition!

Coming to Tubi June 2021

Action

Anna (1987)

Air Force One (1997)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Gamer (2009)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Snitch (2013)

Superfly (2018) – starting 5/26

The Hunter’s Prayer (2017)

War (2007)

Anime

Blood+ (2000)

Dr. Slump (1981)

Black Cinema

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Let’s Do It Again (1975)

Preacher’s Kid (2010)

South Central (1992)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Comedy

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Guess Who (2005)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

Drama

All the King’s Men (2006)

American Hustle (2013)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Brick (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

JFK (1991)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Rain Man (1988)

Rent (2005)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Striptease (1996)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Troy (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Horror

American Psycho 2 (2002)

#FollowFriday (2016)

Ghost Ship (2002)

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

Isle of the Dead (2016)

Silent Hill (2006)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Kids & Family

Annie (2014)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Paddington (2014) – starting 6/16

Rock Dog (2016)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

I Still See You (2018) – starting 6/11

Kin (2018)

Knock Knock (2015)

Layer Cake (2004)

Sleepers (1996)

Poseidon (2005)

Predestination (2014)

Stargate (1994)

Unthinkable (2010)

Virus (1999)

Wind River (2017)

Tubi en Español

American Heist (2014)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009)

Killers (2010)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

What movies on the Coming to Tubi list for June 2021 are you going to catch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 20, 2021.