HP updates OMEN gaming laptops, introduces Victus by HP

HP unveiled some updates to their OMEN gaming laptops earlier today and introduced a new gaming monitor and a new Victus by HP lineup. The latest gaming laptops from HP come in 16- and 17-inch models, offering large screens with beefy specifications.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

According to HP, over the past year or so two-thirds of people surveyed are spending more time watching videos or gaming than prior to the pandemic. Additionally, 25% of respondents gaming up to four hours a week and almost 20% gaming up to 10 hours a week. The new OMEN and Victus lineup from HP aims to cater to veteran and new gamers.

“Our constant focus with gaming is to create innovative technologies that progress the medium forward for everyone, be it enthusiast-level OMEN users or newcomers to this growing and endlessly entertaining industry. We are offering a compelling entry point for anyone who wants togamewithVictusby HP, high power and performance with new additions to our OMEN line-up, and OASIS, a new feature for OMEN Gaming Hub, to optimize gameplay streaming while bringing people together.” Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming and Esports, HP Inc.

Let’s take a look at the new gaming laptops and monitor from HP!

OMEN gaming laptops

The HP OMEN gaming laptops are still the company’s go-to laptops for seasoned gamers and gaming performance. The new OMEN 16 is powered by up to Intel Core i7-11800H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPUs. The OMEN 17, on the other hand, can be configured with an Intel Core i9-11900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. Other configurations will also be available. In addition, the OMEN 17 features optical mechanical keys with 1.7mm travel distance and a 0.2ms response time.

The new HP OMEN 17 gaming laptop.

The new OMEN gaming laptops feature:

QHD 165Hz IPS panels with 3ms response time and 100% sRGB coverage

Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz memory

Low blue light Eyesafe display certification from TÜVRheinlan

Per-key RGB lighting with OMEN Gaming Hub Light Studio integration

OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology with improved cooling fans

Single-panel access to SSD and RAM for easy upgrades

Wi-Fi 6E

Thunderbolt 5

Optional Intel Optane memory H20

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD or up to two 1TB PCIe SSDs supporting RAID 0

The OMEN 16 is expected to be available this June via HP.com and Best Buy for a starting price of US$1049.99. The OMEN 17 is expected to be available this June via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $1,369.99.

Victus by HP

Not everyone can afford a top of the line gaming laptop, or would rather ease into gaming. Hence the new Victus by HP lineup. Starting off with the Victus by HP 16, these entry-level gaming laptops are available in mica silver, performance blue, or ceramic white. Even though they are more affordable, they still offer some pretty decent specifications.

The Victus by HP 16 gaming laptop in ceramic white and performance blue.

Features and specifications of the Victus by HP include:

Up to QHD 165Hz 16-inch display with Eyesafe low-blue light

Nearly 15-inch footprint

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU

Up to Intel Core i7-11800H or 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor

Up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory

Single SSD up to Gen4 1TB PCIe or dual SSD supporting RAID o

Optional Intel Optane memory

The Victus by HP 16 is expected to be available this June via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $799.99.

OMEN 25i gaming monitor

The latest gaming monitor from HP, the OMEN 25i, is the company’s first that features HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification. This means the monitor has 30% less blue light than your standard LCD display, reducing eye strain while using it. With a refresh rate of 165Hz and a 1ms response time with overdrive, the monitor is also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. Other key features include VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, 90% DCI-P3 coverage, 400 nits of brightness, and true 8-bit colour.

The HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor.

The monitor also comes with Shadow Vision, a feature in the OMEN Gaming Hub app. This software enhances image details, while Edge Precision offers up sharper visuals. For those into FPS games, Dynamic Crosshair lets gamers customize their aiming reticule. Finally, Game Remastered Mode applies enhancement filters to older, lower resolution games, giving your PC or console classics a new look and feel.

The OMEN 25i Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this July via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $349.99.

OMEN OASIS

Finally, OMEN OASIS is the newest feature coming to the OMEN Gaming Hub. This latest feature is “designed to optimize sharing gameplay, game nights, or watch parties with your friends.” With it, you can invite up to 16 people and share real-time gameplay with high-quality voice and text chat options. The OMEN OASIS beta is available today in the U.S. with a worldwide rollout coming soon.

What do you think about the latest HP OMEN gaming laptops and monitor, the new Victus by HP brand, and the updates to OMEN Gaming Hub? Let us know on Twitter or MeWe.

Last Updated on May 20, 2021.