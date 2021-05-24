Anker Nano II chargers are now available for pre-order in the United States

Anker is well known for a vast library of mobile accessories that work for both Android and iOS. The company also has been known to make some really great power delivery devices. Now, the company has announced that pre-orders are open for its new Anker Nano II chargers.

Power technology has been making leaps and bounds just in the last few years even and the Anker Nano II chargers are continuing to bring innovation to the market. These little chargers are small but bring the juice you need for the devices you use. Here’s the rundown of the trio of new Anker Nano II chargers.

Anker Nano II Chargers

The Anker Nano II 30W, 45W, and 65W chargers.

30W

Input: 100-240V~ 1A 50-60Hz

5.0V==3.0A / 9.0V==3.0A / 15.0V==2.0A / 20.0V==1.5A

PPS: 30W Max

30W Max Size: 31.54 mm x 30.39 mm x 37.85 mm

31.54 mm x 30.39 mm x 37.85 mm MSRP: US$29.99

45W

Input: 100-240V~ 1.87A 50-60Hz

5.0V==3.0A / 9.0V==3.0A / 15.0V==3.0A / 20.0V==2.25A

PPS: 45W Max

45W Max Size: 37.72 mm x 35 mm x 41 mm

37.72 mm x 35 mm x 41 mm MSRP: US$35.99

60W

Input: 100-240V~ 2.1A 50-60Hz

5.0V==3.0A / 9.0V==3.0A / 15.0V==3.0A / 20.0V==3.25A

PPS: 65W Max

65W Max Size: 41.72 mm x 36 mm x 44 mm

41.72 mm x 36 mm x 44 mm MSRP: US$39.99

These new chargers are really nice, and we’ve used plenty of Anker products in the past, and they’ve become a leader in this particular market. You can find these Anker chargers along with all of Anker’s offerings on their website.

