Samsung expands its smart monitor lineup which includes a 43″ model

The Samsung Smart Monitor is a fairly new device, and we really love the idea, which is super convenient for users such as college students or small apartment dwellers. Here’s what we had to say about the 27″ Samsung Smart Monitor M7 when we reviewed it just a few months ago:

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is really a great multi-use monitor for several different use cases. We personally think this would make an excellent monitor for a student dorm. Students can connect their laptops, use a bigger screen to connect a gaming console, and even use the built-in UI to watch streaming content. The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 wraps several needs into one with style and an accessible price.

Now, Samsung is expanding the lineup even offering a bigger 43″ model which is fantastic. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the expansion:

Samsung is proud to announce the availability of the newly expanded lineup of its “do-it-all” display, the Smart Monitor. The new lineup introduces a larger 43-inch M7 (UHD resolution) model, which delivers enhanced productivity and an immersive entertainment experience. The M5 (FHD resolution) models are now available in a new smaller 24-inch and a new stylish white color option for the 27-inch and 32-inch displays. Designed to meet the needs of today, the Smart Monitor integrated media and productivity apps, versatile connectivity, built-in speakers, and a new energy-saving, solar cell-powered remote control. The latest additions include: Samsung

Smart Monitor M7 43” (Model: M70A) –The flagship Smart Monitor M7 is now available in a larger 43-inch size that maximizes productivity and enhances entertainment. Featuring a 4K Ultra-High Definition (UHD) display, the 43-inch M7 can seamlessly switch functionalities, moving from a reliable work device to an instant 4K entertainment hub with built-in content streaming apps, speakers, and HDR10 capabilities to optimize every detail of 4K content.

–The flagship Smart Monitor M7 is now available in a larger 43-inch size that maximizes productivity and enhances entertainment. Featuring a 4K Ultra-High Definition (UHD) display, the 43-inch M7 can seamlessly switch functionalities, moving from a reliable work device to an instant 4K entertainment hub with built-in content streaming apps, speakers, and HDR10 capabilities to optimize every detail of 4K content. Smart Monitor M5 27” and 32” in White (Model: M50A) – In addition to the standard black, the popular M5 model is now available in a sleek and stylish white design for both its 27- and 32-inch models to complement a design-conscious user’s home.

– In addition to the standard black, the popular M5 model is now available in a sleek and stylish white design for both its 27- and 32-inch models to complement a design-conscious user’s home. Smart Monitor M5 24” (Model: M50A) – The M5 range now also comes in a new 24-inch Full HD form factor, making it the most accessible Smart Monitor in terms of size and pricing. The display’s compact sizing makes it ideal for those who may not have the desk space for a larger monitor, or for consumers simply looking for a good value multi-functional monitor.

You can find more information and purchasing options on Samsung’s website.

What do you think of these new monitors? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 24, 2021.