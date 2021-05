Verizon offering customers six months Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass

Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass have some really nice games included when you subscribe to either service. But not everyone is ready to shell out a monthly sub without knowing what they’re getting. So Verizon has come up with a way for new and existing customers to try out either service.

Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass will cost you US$4.99 a month to subscribe, but Verizon is offering up six months for free with any unlimited pan or 12 months free on a “Play More” or “Get More” plan. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about these offerings:

Apple Arcade is Apple’s premium game subscription service that offers unlimited access to the best collection of mobile games including exclusive Arcade Originals, which are new, original games that can be played across Apple devices like “NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition,” “The Oregon Trail,” and “Fantasian” from renowned creator of Final Fantasy. The service offers breakthrough, unique benefits players love: an incredible variety of games, support for Apple’s high user privacy standards, no ads, no in-app purchases, and one all-inclusive subscription offer with access for up to six family members. Enjoy unlimited, uninterrupted access to award winners and timeless classics like “Sneaky Sasquatch,” “Star Trek: Legends,” “Sonic Racing,” “Simon’s Cat: Story Time,” “SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit,” “Cut the Rope Remastered,” “Good Sudoku by Zach Gage,” “Solitaire by MobilityWare,” “Mini Metro,” “Fruit Ninja Classic,” and so many more, with new games and updates added every week. With Apple Arcade, you’ll get access to more than 180 incredibly fun games to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. Many of the games can be enjoyed with your favorite controllers including Xbox Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock 4, and MFi game controllers. Google Play Pass is your ticket to 800+ awesome games and apps, completely free of ads and in-app purchases. With your subscription, you’ll get unlimited access to an expansive catalog including titles that you know and love like “Football Manager 2021 Mobile,” the “Monument Valley” series, “Stardew Valley,” “This War of Mine” and “Sonic the Hedgehog Classic.” You’ll also get access to award-winning indies like “Dead Cells,” “LIMBO,” “Forgotton Anne,” “Lumino City,” “The Gardens Between” and the “Reigns” series. And with new titles added and updated every month, like the recently added “Evoland 2,” “Crying Suns,” “Night of the Full Moon,” and many more, there’s always something new to discover. Play Pass also includes access for six total family members and a collection of 100+ “Teacher approved” kid-friendly games. With titles like “Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen,” “Peppa Pig: Golden Boots,” “Sago Mini School,” the “Toca Boca” series and the “Learny Land” series, all without ads or in-app purchases, the whole family can get in on the fun.” Verizon

