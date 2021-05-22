Urbanista Miami Crystal Edition headphones sparkle with Swarovski crystals

There are wireless headphones, and then there are wireless headphones that make a bold statement. The limited-edition Urbanista Miami Crystal Edition wireless headphones are sure to turn heads with their Swarovski crystal-encrusted finish.

“We wanted to create an exclusive limited edition that really elevates the Miami headphones bold design aesthetic. The Miami Crystal Edition, which is embellished with crystals from Swarovski®, is unapologetically flashy, extravagant and designed to stand out. We are proud to bring this exclusive limited edition to our customers and hope it allows them to express their personal style, loud and proud.” Tuomas Lonka, Brand and Marketing Director

With the same features as the company’s flagship Miami wireless headphones, the new limited edition will be available in Crystal Black and Crystal White colourways. Other features include:

Embellished with crystals from Swarovski®

Active Noise Cancelling

Ambient Sound Mode

50hrs+ of non-stop total playtime

Operating time with ANC on: 40hrs

On-ear detection

USB Type-C charging

Bluetooth 5.0

Compatible with iOS and Android

Google Assistant

Colours available: Crystal Black and Crystal White

The Urbanista Miami Crystal Edition will retail for US$399. Preorders will begin on June 2 on the company’s website. You can sign up for notifications at www.urbanista.com/miami-crystal-edition.

