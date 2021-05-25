Plex celebrates Geek Pride Day with Plex Pass sale

Geek Pride Day, yes, there is such a thing, is a day in which geeks promote geek culture and ideas. It sounds fishy, but truly, it’s nothing more than a day to celebrate all things geek. Geek Pride Day acknowledges and embraces geek love of everything from comics to movies.

Time magazine did a fantastic short piece on Geek Pride Day discussing why May 25th was chosen and a bit of the day’s origins.

The date was reportedly chosen to coincide with the first Star Wars film, Episode IV: A New Hope, which was released on May 25, 1977. The day also marks “Towel Day,” which is celebrated by fans of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams. Fans carry a towel in his honor. Lastly, the day also marks The Glorious 25th of May, which fans of author Terry Pratchett’s Discworld celebrate, often with a sprig of lilac. On Geek Pride Day, which is a worldwide celebration of nerdom, there may be meet-ups or parties to celebrate anything and everything worth geeking out over. Time

Observed around the world every May 25th, Geek Pride Day is a day for recognizing all the ways that we uniquely geek. To celebrate, Plex is offering 20% off annual and lifetime Plex Passes for 24 hours only through midnight on May 26. The sale is international, and exact pricing in other currencies may vary. You must use the offer code MEDIAGEEK to apply the discount. Plex

Be sure to check out the Plex website to get the deal. Here’s what you’ll get with this discount:

Lifetime Plex Pass : $95.99/USD (regularly $119.99)

: $95.99/USD (regularly $119.99) Annual Plex Pass : $31.99/USD (regularly $39.99)

