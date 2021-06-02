HarmonyOS 2 debuts on Huawei Watch 3 Series and MatePad Pro

There was a time not so long ago (but ages in the tech world) that Huawei devices ran on Google’s Android operating system. Unfortunately, a series of events made it necessary for the company to develop its own Android-based operating system: HarmonyOS. Today, the company unveiled new devices that run on HarmonyOS 2, with a focus on a “seamless and truly intelligent experience across multiple devices.”

The first Huawei devices powered by HarmonyOS 2 are the Huawei WATCH 3 Series and the Huawei MatePad Pro. With the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system, these new devices are able to connect and collaborate more easily. According to Huawei, this provides users with a smoother, more convenient, and more secure experience.

“One as all, all as one. We are living in a world where all things are connected and intelligent. Not a single one of us can remain immune from this world. The launch of our HarmonyOS and a range of products powered by this groundbreaking system is another example of our relentless efforts to deliver the best possible user experience with a forward-looking approach.” Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group

A key feature of HarmonyOS 2 is the Multi-device Control Panel. When connected, a “drag-and-integrate” feature lets you literally drag and drop different apps for use on different devies. For example, you can drag a movie on your phone onto a smart screen icon in the control panel and the movie will start playing on your TV. Don’t want to disturb anyone in the house late at night? Drag the earphone icon over and the movie will start playing on your FreeBuds 4.

The HarmonyOS ecosystem goes further than mobile devices as well. With HarmonyOS Connect (formerly Huawei HiLink), users can connect and integrate with Midea ovens, Haier refrigerators, and more from their mobile phones.

With HarmonyOS, Huawei is also furthering their commitment to consumer privacy and security. Building on technology used in EMUI, Huawei’s Android skin, HarmonyOS uses a combination of facial recognition and a check to ensure your watch, for example, is connected to the phone with multi-device collaborative identity authentication.

“In addition, HarmonyOS manages user data by category and protects devices by level, setting specific security thresholds for Super Devices. Only devices that meet strict security requirements can access data corresponding to their security level, making sure that users can make use of Multi-device Collaboration features with true peace of mind. HarmonyOS apps go through rigorous testing throughout development, release, installation, and use to ensure they deliver a safe experience in a clean ecosystem.” Huawei Press Release

Last Updated on June 2, 2021.