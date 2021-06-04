TikTok will now collect users’ biometric data

TikTok is in the news again, and again the news revolves around user data collection. Back in 2019, the social media company was fined US$5.7 million for collecting children’s data. Now, TikTok has changed its privacy policy which allows it to collect users’ biometric data.

This new privacy policy change will affect millions of users since most of them use smartphones that rely on biometric algorithms. In addition, most people use facial unlocking systems, fingerprint reading systems, Siri, and Google Assistant.

According to Business Insider, this privacy policy change is affecting United States users only. Countries like the U.K. and those in the EU have laws preventing such data collection.

“We may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information as defined under US laws, such as faceprints and voiceprints, from your User Content. Where required by law, we will seek any required permissions from you prior to any such collection,” the new policy reads. As noted by TechCrunch, which earlier reported on the changes, that language could allow TikTok the ability to collect most US users’ biometric data without explicitly asking them, due to the fact that only a few states have laws restricting companies from collecting such data. Business Insider

Inquires by outlets such as Business Insider and TechCrunch have gone unanswered, and we do not know why TikTok needs the biometric data they will be collecting. TikTok has come under fire in the past over privacy and security concerns, so it will be interesting to see what happens with this new controversy.

