Brydge Pro+ review: A fantastic 11″ iPad Pro keyboard experience

iPad Pro keyboards are easily found just about everywhere these days. Apple has its own Magic Keyboard, and there are many Amazon offerings in every price range. But the Brydge Pro+ isn’t just any other iPad Pro keyboard.

Before we jump into the Brydge Pro+ review, it is important to note that Brydge initially released this keyboard with some usability issues. However, the company spent a lot of time updating its software, and I was part of the testing. Now that iOS 14.5 is out; all Brydge Pro+ users should have keyboards that work properly.

It’s also important to note that I didn’t use this keyboard when it had its issues. I only tested this keyboard with the updated software. So let’s jump right into the Brydge Pro+ review.

Specifications

The Brydge Pro+ 11″ has the following features and specifications:

Model Number: BRYTP4012

BRYTP4012 Backlit Keys: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 USB-C (charging)

Viewing Angle: 0-180 degrees

0-180 degrees Battery Life: 3 months (@ 2hrs use per day w/no backlight use) or 20 hrs per charge (when running consistent backlight) Rechargeable via USB-C cable

Materials: Aluminum

Aluminum Warranty: 1-year

What’s In The Box

Brydge Pro+ 11.0 Bluetooth Keyboard

Snap-on Magnetic Protective Cover

USB-C Charge Cable

User Manual

The trackpad is excellent.

Design

The design of the Brydge Pro+ is one of the reasons I really love this iPad Pro keyboard. It’s not perfect by any means, but it is really well made and looks amazing. So first, let me get the parts that aren’t perfect.

First, the Brydge Pro+ includes a back cover held on by magnets, and it looks nice but doesn’t offer a lot of protection. It also doesn’t take much for it to get knocked out of place. Second, the hinges that hold the iPad Pro in place are well built, but I get nervous sliding the iPad into these. It seems like I could break the display by pushing the iPad in place. That never happened, but I was extra careful when sliding the iPad into these hinges.

Other than those two things, I love the way the Brydge Pro+ looks and how well it is made. It’s high-grade aluminum construction, and the keys look and feel very premium. In addition, there are two rubber nubs at the bottom of the keyboard that keep the iPad screen from touching the keys or metal frame.

The trackpad is small, but it’s very usable, and let’s face it, we expected the trackpad to be smaller than a laptop, given that this is going on an 11″ tablet. Also, the four rubber feet on the bottom do an excellent job of keeping the keyboard from slipping around.

The keyboard layout of the Brydge Pro+ is similar to a Mac keyboard with many of the same functions. However, the keys themselves are smaller than a normal keyboard’s keys. The space bar is also shorter, this is not a full-size keyboard, but the travel and feel of the keys are excellent.

One thing that may color your purchase is that the Brydge Pro+ does add a little bit of thickness and weight to the overall iPad Pro experience. I don’t feel it’s enough to make me not choose it, but others may feel differently.

Overall, this is a really well-made and designed iPad Pro keyboard. My only real gripe is the back cover. I wish it were more protective than it is, but it is better than nothing.

Ease of Use

Setting up the Brydge Pro+ is super simple. Power it on and hold the Bluetooth button down and connect via your iPad Pro’s Bluetooth settings.

We would recommend downloading the Brydge app from the App Store first. This way, you can update the keyboard’s firmware before first use and anytime in the future. The app is only used for updates and is not needed for the keyboard to work.

Overall, setting this keyboard up and operating the keyboard is dead simple and updating the firmware is also very easy.

The back cover isn’t as protective as I’d like it to be but it works fine.

Performance

Typing on the Brydge Pro+ does take some getting used to because it is not a full-sized keyboard. But the learning curve isn’t huge; it only took a few rounds of using it to get comfortable.

The keys’ travel is pretty good; it’s not too shallow but not too deep either. It’s slightly deeper than my Apple Magic Keyboard but not as deep as something like a ThinkPad. I think Brydge did a good job of keeping a nice middle-ground, which should keep most users happy.

The trackpad is smooth and did not have any drag to it. Moving around the iPad interface using the trackpad is easy and stutter-free. Gestures all work, which wasn’t the case pre-firmware update, but Brydge has ironed out all those issues. So I am happy to say that all of the iPadOS features that were supposed to be working the first time are working brilliantly now.

Overall, the keyboard feels good to type on but has a bit of a learning curve. The trackpad is excellent, and everything works brilliantly.

Battery Life

Battery life on the Brydge Pro+ is advertised as 3 months (@ 2hrs use per day w/no backlight use) or 20 hrs per charge (when running consistent backlight). Unfortunately, I don’t use my iPad Pro every day, so testing this was impossible.

What I can say is, I’ve had this keyboard for more than 3 months, and I’ve yet to need to plug it in. Battery life is excellent, and it should last a long time.

Of course, this depends on how often you use your Brydge Pro+. If you happen to use it as your main machine, your battery life will be less.

Overall, battery life is really dependent on how you use your iPad Pro and how often you use it.

The hinge works fine but I did feel like I was going to crack the screen pushing it in there. Brydge Pro Plus Hinge Techaeris The back hinge is bigger than the front. Brydge Pro Plus Hinge back Techaeris Brydge Pro Plus Techaeris FI The Brydge Pro+ adds a bit of thickness to the iPad Pro footprint. Brydge Pro Plus Techaeris 1 The trackpad is excellent. Brydge Pro Plus Trackpad Techaeris The back cover doesn't sit flush around the camera module. Brydge Pro Plus USB-C port and back cover Techaeris The keyboard is excellent for not being full size. Brydge Pro Plus Keyboard Techaeris The back cover isn't as protective as I'd like it to be but it works fine. Brydge Pro Plus back Techaeris

Price/Value

The Brydge Pro+ is priced at US$149.99, which is much more affordable than Apple’s offering and competitive in price to other iPad Pro keyboards.

The Brydge Pro+ is the best iPad Pro keyboard on the market. Of course, not everyone will agree with this, and that’s okay. The Pro+ fits my needs, fits what I like in design, and fits what I like in functionality, so the value is there.

Wrap Up

There are a lot of keyboards you can choose from for the iPad Pro 11″ and 12.9″. There are a lot of good ones too. But for my money, the Brydge Pro+ is, hands down, the best one out there for the price being asked. The Apple Magic Keyboard looks great, but that price is pretty insane. So save your money and get the Brydge Pro+, which offers great design, great usability, and premium materials.

Last Updated on June 6, 2021.

Nailed it Premium build quality

Premium materials

Great tactile keys

Backlit keys

Works with iPad gestures

Great battery life

Easy to use and setup Needs work Magnetic back plate could be stronger

