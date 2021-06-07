The ecobee SmartThermostat gains Apple Siri features

Apple’s WWDC 2021 kicked off today with an opening theatrical production that was, frankly, dull and boring. Thankfully it ended quickly, and Tim Cook took the stage in front of a crowd of Memoji’s. Yeah, you read that right. As usual, Apple went overboard on the production, but they eventually got to the announcements, including the ecobee SmartThermostat with Siri.

Later this year, customers with a new or existing ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control and an Apple HomePod or HomePod mini can enable Siri and activate its help with a simple “Hey Siri.” The new Siri integration will offer ecobee customers more choice as the SmartThermostat already works with Alexa and Google Assitant.

“We’re excited to integrate Siri into ecobee’s SmartThermostat with voice control and offer Apple customers a more seamless experience throughout the home. With every advancement to our products, we hope to make our customers’ lives better, with devices that bring even more convenience to each day. Today’s announcement brings that promise to life by opening up new ways for our customers to interact with our SmartThermostat using Siri,” said Stuart Lombard, ecobee Founder, and CEO. ecobee’s flagship thermostat delivers comfort and increased energy savings that you can control with your voice or mobile device. The ecobee SmartThermostat is ENERGY STAR certified and can help customers save up to 26% annually on their heating or cooling costs, compared to a hold of 72°F/22°C. ecobee

The SmartThermostat is one of the best on the market. With added Siri functionality, it’s sure to be an improvement for Apple users who prefer Siri over Alexa and Google Assistant. You can find out more about the ecobee SmartThermostat on the company’s website.

