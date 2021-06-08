Cloud company Fastly suffers outage bringing down several high-profile sites

Fastly is a cloud platform used by dozens of big-name websites like CNN, The Verge, Twitch, and The New York Times. Unfortunately, Fastly apparently went down early this Tuesday morning, taking pretty much all of its clients with it.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The company has said that it identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across its network globally. As of this writing, Fastly says their global network is coming back online, and the company will give updates as available.

It appears, from the company’s update page, that the outage started around 4:30 AM Central Standard Time and they were quick to catch the issue. The company listed the following areas as affected by this outage:

A screenshot of the updates Fastly has given.

This incident affects: Asia/Pacific (Auckland (AKL), Brisbane (BNE), Dubai (FJR), Hong Kong (HKG), Melbourne (MEL), Osaka (ITM), Perth (PER), Singapore (SIN), Sydney (SYD), Tokyo (HND), Tokyo (TYO), Wellington (WLG), Singapore (QPG), Tokyo (NRT)), South America (Buenos Aires (EZE), Bogota (BOG), Curitiba (CWB), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Santiago (SCL), Sāo Paulo (CGH), Sāo Paulo (GRU), Lima (LIM)), Europe (Amsterdam (AMS), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Frankfurt (FRA), Frankfurt (HHN), Helsinki (HEL), London (LCY), London (LHR), London (LON), Madrid (MAD), Manchester (MAN), Marseille (MRS), Milan (MXP), Oslo (OSL), Paris (CDG), Stockholm (BMA), Vienna (VIE), Munich (MUC)), North America (Ashburn (BWI), Ashburn (DCA), Ashburn (IAD), Ashburn (WDC), Atlanta (FTY), Atlanta (PDK), Boston (BOS), Chicago (CHI), Chicago (MDW), Chicago (ORD), Chicago (PWK), Columbus (CMH), Columbus (LCK), Dallas (DAL), Dallas (DFW), Denver (DEN), Houston (IAH), Jacksonville (JAX), Kansas City (MCI), Los Angeles (BUR), Los Angeles (LAX), Los Angeles (LGB), Miami (MIA), Minneapolis (MSP), Minneapolis (STP), Montreal (YUL), New York (LGA), Newark (EWR), Palo Alto (PAO), Phoenix (PHX), Portland (PDX), San Jose (SJC), Seattle (SEA), St. Louis (STL), Toronto (YYZ), Vancouver (YVR)), South Africa (Cape Town (CPT), Johannesburg (JNB)), and India (Chennai (MAA), Mumbai (BOM), New Delhi (DEL)). Fastly

Breaking: the internet. Huge parts of the web are currently offline, including Reddit, Twitch, and (regrettably) The Verge. We’ll keep you posted 👍 — The Verge (@verge) June 8, 2021

According to The Verge, UK government websites were also heavily affected, disrupting normal business citizens and the government would normally conduct. Fastly has not given a full statement on the problem, but we suspect they will once they know they have everything back up and running.

What do you think of this outage? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on June 8, 2021.