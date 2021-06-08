Save big on Xbox games, accessories, and more during the Xbox Deals Unlocked event

Xbox has just dropped the details on their annual E3 Xbox Deals Unlocked sale. From June 11th through 17th, gamers can save big on Xbox and PC games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, gaming accessories, and gaming PCs.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

So what kind of savings can you expect? When you shop online at Xbox.com or the Microsoft Store, you can save up to 55% on over 500 games, up to 60% on PC games, and up to 75% on select Xbox Game Studios games. While the full list isn’t out yet, Xbox lists titles like Gears 5, Doom Eternal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hellblade, and more as being part of the sale.

If you haven’t signed up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet, you can get your first 3 months for only $1. Doing so gives you instant access to more than 100 console and PC games, including many which are available on the day they are released. Sign up and dive into titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Outriders, and more — on your Xbox console, PC, or even on your Android device with Xbox cloud gaming.

Accessories will also be discounted during the Xbox Deals and include headsets, controllers, and more. Some of the savings will include:

Save up to $25 on select Western Digital WD_Black P10 Game Drives for Xbox

Save up to 25% on select HyperX Gaming Headsets, including the HyperX CloudX Flight

Save $10 on the Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset for Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S (US)

Save $10 on the Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox)

Save on select bundles including Razer Kiyo Pro + Razer Seiren X

Save 25% on the Razer Ripsaw HD Game Capture Card

Save up to 20% on select HyperX gaming accessories including gaming headsets, keyboards, and mice

Not a console gamer? Microsoft has you covered as well. If you’re looking to get into PC gaming or upgrade your rig, gaming PCs and laptops will be on sale for as low as US$699. Already have a gaming rig set up? As mentioned above, many PC titles will be on sale as well, including Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition, Gears 5, Among Us, and more.

What do you think about the current savings to be had on Xbox Games, gaming PCs, and accessories during the Xbox Deals Unlocked E3 sale? Are you going to be picking anything up? Let us know on Twitter, MeWe, or any of the social media sites below.

Last Updated on June 8, 2021.