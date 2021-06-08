AZIO IZO Collection includes colourful keyboards and office accessories

It’s been a while since we looked at an AZIO keyboard, but the quality and design still sticks as one of the best we’ve seen to date here at Techaeris. The company has just announced the IZO Collection Kickstarter campaign. This new office accessory collection includes a wireless mechanical keyboard, mouse, combo numpad/calculator, and more.

The AZIO IZO Collection comes in three different colours: Baroque Rose, Blue Iris, and White Blossom. All three colourways have “touches of a carefully curated shade of 18K gold for a dash of extravagance and sophistication.” With a cohesive round design, the keyboard and other accessories are more visually soothing and are sure to be noticed around the office.

“IZO is designed to enhance a work setting and also reflect your style. Each element of the IZO collection is designed with beauty and ergonomics in mind. IZO is proof that we can have beautiful things that are also functional and technically advanced.” AZIO Lead Designer Sam Li

Mac and PC compatible, the keyboards come with hybrid OS keycaps, volume and backlight control, PBT doubleshot keycaps with laser-etched characters, and Gateron Blue mechanical switches. The keyboards can be used wirelessly over Bluetooth for over a year on a single charge or with the included USB cable in wire3d mode.

The IZO Collection includes five products: the IZO wireless mechanical keyboard, the IZO number pad which can be used as a standalone calculator, the IZO wireless mouse, the IZO Palm Rest, and the IZO Desk Pad. Early backers can order the collection for US$149.99 or just the keyboard for $69.99 on Kickstarter.

