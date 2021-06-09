Motorola announces the moto g stylus 5G

A new Motorola smartphone, you say? That’s right. Even though Motorola hasn’t been as active on the marketing side as other mainstream smartphone makers, they are still around. The company has announced a new addition to its “g” lineup in the moto g stylus 5G.

The moto g stylus is aimed at creative users and doodlers or just anyone who likes using a stylus on a smartphone. In addition, this variant adds 5G connectivity for those who can access 5G anyway. One key feature is the ample 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ display, giving you plenty of screen real estate. Here are Motorola’s key points surrounding the moto g stylus:

With the built-in stylus , enjoy pinpoint control and a whole new way to express yourself the moment you pull out the stylus and without even unlocking your phone.

, enjoy pinpoint control and a whole new way to express yourself the moment you pull out the stylus and without even unlocking your phone. Equipped with next-generation 5G connectivity, users can sketch out a big idea, capture a memorable moment, and download files on the fly without any lag.

5G connectivity, users can sketch out a big idea, capture a memorable moment, and download files on the fly without any lag. Paired with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 480 5G Mobile Platform and 6 GB of RAM, this next-gen 5G will put your creativity on the fast track.

Thanks to the 48 MP quad-camera system with Quad Pixel Technology, you can showcase your creativity from every perspective – from the 48 MP main sensor to the 118º ultra-wide-angle lens, Macro Vision camera, and depth sensor.

With the 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ display, you have more room to express your creativity and more room to view the stunning content you capture, on a big, beautiful screen.

The massive 5000mAh battery is designed to last up to two days on a single charge, so you can keep playing games, taking notes, and capturing incredible content without interruption

Availability: In the U.S., the new moto g stylus 5G will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com starting on June 14 for $399.99, with subsequent availability at AT&T, Cricket, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, and Spectrum Mobile.



