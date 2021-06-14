HyperX adds new style and colours to gaming glasses lineup

Sitting in front of a screen gaming or even just working for hours on end can be harmful to your eyes. Fortunately, a few companies make blue light protection gaming glasses to help reduce eye strain. HyperX is one of those companies, and they have announced the new HyperX Spectre Mission gaming glasses lineup and new colorways of existing designs.

“The HyperX Spectre Mission Gaming Eyewear, built with HyperX comfort, durability and blue light filtering, offers exceptional quality and style at an attractive price point. With this affordable addition to our lineup, plus fresh new colorways of existing HyperX gaming eyewear product lines, we remain focused on offering a wide variety of comfortable, protective glasses that meet a range of gaming and screen viewing needs.” Stephanie Winkler, Strategic Marketing Manager, HyperX

The new HyperX Spectre Mission gaming glasses are moulded with a robust TR-90 frame with co-moulded rubber temples. This design offers increased flexibility and reduces slippage while wearing. The temple arms also securely lock into place due to the cam hinge design, offering even further stability. With a square frame style, the Spectre Mission Eyewear comes in satin black, satin black to clear fade, satin black to blue fade, and satin black to red fade colour variations.

The company’s gaming glasses lineup offer lightweight, impact-resistant lenses with blue light and UV protection. Unlike some other blue-light blocking glasses, these lenses are “crystal-clear” which allows those wearing them to see graphics naturally, without noticing any tint to the colours being represented.

The HyperX Spectre Mission gaming glasses are available in four different colourways.

The HyperX Spectre Mission gaming glasses (and other models) are available on Amazon with an MSRP of US$59.99. While these are non-prescription out of the box, users needing prescription lenses can order them online through Lensabl.

Features and specifications of the current HyperX gaming glasses lineup include:

HyperX Spectre Mission Gaming Eyewear Frame material: TR-90 Lens: Polycarbonate Dimensions: Square/Large Eye Size: 54mm Bridge Size: 18mm Temple Length: 131mm Colourways: Satin Black, Satin Black to Clear Fade, Satin Black to Blue Fade, Satin Black to Red Fade MSRP: $59.99

HyperX Spectre Scout Gaming Eyewear Frame material: TR-90 Lens: Polycarbonate Dimensions: Square/Youth Eye Size: 50mm Bridge Size: 16mm Temple Length: 133mm Colourways: Satin Black/Red MSRP: $39.99

HyperX Spectre Scout Gaming Eyewear Frame material: Acetate/Stainless Steel Lens: Premium Nylon Dimensions: Square/Medium/Large Eye Size: 54mm Bridge Size: 18mm Temple Length: 140mm Colourways: Satin Black with Blue MSRP: $79.99



Last Updated on June 14, 2021.