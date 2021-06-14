Windows 10 support ends in 2025 but it will still work

Windows 10 is pretty much on every PC in the consumer market today. The Microsoft operating system is the most popular desktop OS, with Chrome OS, macOS, and Linux right behind it. Of course, mobile operating systems are also popular, like Android and iOS, but we’re talking desktop here.

When Windows 10 was released in 2015, Microsoft promised 10-years of support for the new operating system, and that 10-years is coming due, which means that in 2025, Windows 10 will no longer be supported. Although it will still work, it will just lack security updates or updates of any kind.

The news of this popular OS coming to an end was first reported by Paul Thurrot back in June:

The support document now notes that Windows 10 Home and Pro entered support on July 29, 2015, and that will exit support on October 14, 2025. That’s an interesting timeframe when you think about it because it matches up exactly to the 10-year support lifecycle that Microsoft maintained for previous Windows versions. Thurrot

Rumors are that Microsoft is releasing or announcing a Windows 10 replacement (some are calling it Windows 11 or Windows Sun Valley) in the fall of 2021. There is very little information surrounding the new operating system, but the word on the web is it will be a free and optional upgrade for Microsoft users.

Windows Latest claims this is a screenshot of Windows Sun Valley. Photo Credit: Windows Latest

It’s said to feature a brand new Start Menu, Action Center, Taskbar, and visual makeover of other core components, such as the flyouts, context-menu, app menus, etc. In addition to UI changes, the next generation Windows will also ship with massive scheduling updates. The upcoming version of Windows will reportedly feature “massive scheduling updates” to support Intel’s upcoming CPUs. Windows Latest

2025 is just around the corner and it will be interesting to see what Windows does with its new operating system. Apple is also working on new versions of macOS which may end up closing out support for Intel-based Macs in favor of Apple’s own M1-based Macs. Fun fun fun!

