The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is now available for purchase

Back in May, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Two new Android tablets made for people on the move. Users are utilizing tablets for school, work, social media, and entertainment. Tablets are nice because they sit right in the middle between a smartphone and laptop.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Now the company has announced the availability of the Wi-Fi version of this small and portable Android tablet. Here are the specifications and features of the brand New Samsung tablet:

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Specifications and Features

Display 8.7-inch 1340×800 (WXGA+) TFT Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 11 Dimension 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm Weight Wi-Fi: 366gLTE: 371g Camera [Rear] 8MP AF[Front] 2MP​ Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storagemicroSD up to 1TB

Storage availability may differ by country, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format.

MicroSD card sold separately. Processor Octa-core

4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz Battery 5,100mAh​ (15W Adaptive Fast Charging support) Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

A charger for 15W is sold separately. Connectivity LTE Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac),Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0 Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier. Color Gray, Silver

Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier. Connectors Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack​ Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Light sensor​ GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos® Video Recording : FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fpsPlayback : FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps Accessories Book Cover, Clear Cover

Accessories are available to purchase separately.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the carry-along companion for on-the-go content and gaming at an affordable price. With an 8.7–inch screen housed in a sleek, durable metal cover, the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is ultra-portable. Slim bezels around the display and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite bring you closer to the stories when watching your favorite movies, shows, and playing games. With up to 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, there’s plenty of space for all your favorites, and the octa-core processor helps ensure they’ll play smoothly and quickly. With a long-lasting battery, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging, and optional LTE capability, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for watching that trending new show or gaming on the go. With a durable metal cover and slim bezel, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in Gray and Silver. Samsung

This new tablet is available on Samsung’s website starting at US$159, and you can get the LTE version on Amazon as well. What do you think of this new Samsung tablet? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on June 18, 2021.